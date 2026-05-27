Stallion Uranium Expands Drilling Program at Coyote to 5,500 Meters Following Positive Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Stallion”) (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce the expansion of its ongoing drilling program at the Coyote Target within the Moonlite Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The program has been increased from 4,000 meters to 5,500 meters due to encouraging early results.

The decision to expand the program follows the intersection of significant hydrothermal alteration, complex structural corridors, and elevated radioactivity in the initial drill holes. These features are recognized as key indicators of a potentially larger mineralized uranium system in the Coyote Corridor.

"We are very excited with the early indicators from the Coyote drill holes," said Matthew Schwab, CEO of Stallion Uranium Corp. "The scale of alteration and strong structural features combined with elevated radioactivity reinforce our belief in the potential for a meaningful mineralized system. We look forward to stepping up our drilling efforts to further test this highly prospective corridor."

Based on the promising current drilling results, samples have been sent for assay, and we are awaiting further analysis as the drilling program progresses.

In support of the expanded drill program, the Company has also engaged Abitibi Geophysics to complete additional Ground SWML (Step-Wise Moving Loop) TDEM survey coverage over the Coyote Corridor. This work aims to further refine and optimize future drill targets by enhancing the understanding of subsurface conductors.

About the SWML-TDEM Survey:

Abitibi Geophysics has been contracted to complete the SWML-TDEM survey over three 3.2 km-long lines using seven transmitter loops (each 400 m x 600 m) with overlapping measurements, recording high-resolution electromagnetic responses at regularly spaced receiver stations along the profile. This survey will be conducted using Abitibi Geophysics’ proprietary ARMIT-TDEM system, which captures both B-field and dB/dt responses across three components simultaneously. These two data types are sensitive to different conductivity ranges and, when combined, enhance the detection and resolution of subsurface conductors.

The use of stepwise loops with overlapping measurements improves resolution compared to conventional fixed-loop surveys and is particularly well-suited for identifying discrete conductors in the complex basement geology of the Athabasca Basin. The data will be collected using 10 Hz base frequency, with robust stacking, QA/QC protocols, and real-time data validation to ensure high-quality results.





Figure 1 : Plan Map; Current 2026 Drilling Program

Marketing Update:

The Company also announces that it has engaged Straight Edge Marketing Inc. DBA InvestorHyve (“InvestorHyve”) to provide an investor awareness and digital media program to the Company for a six (6) month term beginning on May 26, 2026, in consideration of an upfront payment of USD $150,000, pursuant to an agreement dated May 25, 2026.

InvestorHyve does not currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The agreement with InvestorHyve remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualifying Statement:

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed and approved by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to ‘Fuel the Future with Uranium’ through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones. With a commitment to responsible exploration and cutting-edge technology such as the use of the proprietary Haystack TI technology, Stallion is positioned to play a key role in the future of clean energy.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Matthew Schwab

CEO and Director

Corporate Office:

700 - 838 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia,

V6C 0A6

T: 604-551-2360

info@stallionuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97481376-4414-4b0e-b3ec-d8d531800a33