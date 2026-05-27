Defiance Launches OSSL: The First 2X Leveraged ETF on One Stop Systems, Inc.

MIAMI, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs announced the launch of the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OSS ETF (OSSL) , expanding its lineup of single-stock leveraged ETFs designed for active traders seeking amplified exposure to individual equities.

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long OSS ETF is designed for traders seeking magnified, short-term bullish exposure to One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) (the "Underlying Security"). By seeking to deliver 200% of the daily percentage change in the share price of OSS, the Fund enables investors to express high-conviction, tactical views on the company within the accessibility and transparency of an exchange-traded fund.

Investment Objective

The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of two times (200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS). The Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective for a period other than a single trading day.

Underlying stock: One Stop Systems, Inc.

One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized, high-performance computing (HPC) and data storage systems, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications utilized by the defense, aerospace, automotive, industrial equipment, and other commercial sectors. The company provides custom solutions specially focused on platforms that move, such as planes, unmanned aerial vehicles, trucks, ships, submarines, and mobile data centers or command posts where sensor processing, sensor fusion, AI, and ML are integrated into the applications.

OSS is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and is classified within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. Per OSS's most recent 10-K filing, the aggregate market value of the voting and non-voting common equity held by its non-affiliates as of June 30, 2025, was approximately $75.25 million.

An investment in the Fund is not a direct investment in One Stop Systems, Inc.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund pursues daily leveraged investment objectives, which means it is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage. The Fund magnifies the performance of One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) (the "Underlying Security") and is designed strictly for short-term use. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund's performance will be the result of compounded daily returns, which is very likely to differ from 200% of the return of OSS over the same period. It is possible that investors could lose their entire principal within a single trading day.

Media Contact:

Sylvia Jablonski

info@defianceetfs.com

833.333.9383

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC ("Tidal" or the "Adviser").

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the Fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single issuer may be subject to a higher degree of risk. There is no guarantee the Fund's strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

OSS Price Decline Risk. As part of the Fund's leveraged investment strategy, the Fund enters into swap agreements and options contracts based on the share price of One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) (the "Underlying Security"). This strategy subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of the Underlying Security, even though it does not. By virtue of the Fund's indirect 2X exposure to changes in the share price of the Underlying Security, the Fund is subject to the risk that the Underlying Security's share price declines. If the share price of the Underlying Security decreases, the Fund will likely lose value and, as a result, the Fund may suffer significant losses. The Fund may also be subject to the following risks:

Indirect Investment in OSS Risk. One Stop Systems, Inc. is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way. One Stop Systems, Inc. has no obligation to consider the Fund or its shareholders in taking any actions that might affect the value of Fund shares.

OSS Trading Risk. The trading price of OSS may be subject to volatility and could experience wide fluctuations due to company-specific developments, broader market conditions, or external factors. The company's relatively small market capitalization and limited trading volume may also increase the risk of illiquidity or sharp price swings. Market perception, short selling activity, and macroeconomic events may disproportionately impact OSS's share price and, in turn, the Fund's performance.

OSS Performance Risk. OSS may fail to meet publicly announced expectations or guidance, which could cause its share price to decline. Predicting business performance is inherently uncertain, and any deviation from expectations could materially impact the value of the Fund.

OSS Operations and Business Risk. OSS depends heavily on a limited number of large customers, particularly in the volatile defense and telecom sectors, which engage OSS primarily on a project basis – resulting in unpredictable revenue streams. Its heavy reliance on defense and government-related customers renders it susceptible to delays and losses due to government budget shortfalls, continuing resolutions, or shutdowns. OSS has an inconsistent earnings history and has frequently reported net losses. OSS is a small-cap entity operating in an intensively competitive sector, competing against technology industry giants and established defense industry specialists. The rapid pace of change in AI and ML-related fields requires constant, high-cost research and development expenditures to remain competitive.

Technology Sector Risk. Companies in the technology sector may experience rapid changes in product cycles, intense competition, and evolving consumer demand. These companies may also be affected by supply chain disruptions, intellectual property risks, and changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact OSS's performance.

Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry Risk. Technology hardware, storage and peripherals companies can be significantly affected by competitive pressures, aggressive pricing, technological developments, changing domestic demand, and rapid product obsolescence. The success of these companies depends in substantial part on the timely and successful introduction of new products.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment that diversifies risk or tracks the market generally. The Fund's value may fluctuate more sharply in response to events affecting OSS than funds that invest in a broader range of issuers.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund's performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which is likely to differ from 200% of the Underlying Security's performance.

Daily Correlation and Tracking Risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of correlation with 200% of the daily performance of OSS. Market disruptions, regulatory restrictions, extreme volatility, or derivative constraints may cause the Fund's performance to deviate from its objective.

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in adverse market conditions than a fund that does not utilize leverage.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund's use of swap agreements and options contracts involves risks different from, and potentially greater than, those associated with direct investments in securities, including imperfect correlation, increased volatility, and potential losses exceeding the initial investment.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk due to its use of derivatives. A counterparty's failure to meet contractual obligations could result in losses or reduced exposure.

Options Contracts Risk. The use of options introduces additional risks, including volatility, time decay, and the possibility that options positions expire worthless, potentially resulting in significant losses.

Swap Agreements Risk. The Fund's use of swap agreements depends on the availability and willingness of counterparties. If suitable counterparties are unavailable or contracts are terminated, the Fund may not achieve its objective.

Rebalancing Risk. The Fund seeks to rebalance daily to maintain its target exposure. If it is unable to do so effectively, its exposure may deviate from its intended objective, increasing risk.

Intra-Day Investment Risk. Investors purchasing shares intra-day may experience returns that differ from the Fund's stated objective due to changes in OSS's price throughout the trading day.

Liquidity Risk. Market disruptions or volatility may impair the Fund's ability to buy or sell instruments at desired prices, potentially impacting performance and increasing trading costs.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. Daily rebalancing is expected to result in high portfolio turnover, which may increase transaction costs and taxable distributions.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a larger portion of its assets in a single issuer, increasing sensitivity to OSS-specific risks.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is recently organized and has limited operating history, making it more difficult for investors to evaluate performance expectations.

Market and Economic Risk. Broader economic conditions, interest rates, geopolitical events, and market volatility may negatively impact OSS and the Fund.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market. Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

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