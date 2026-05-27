TA Services Marks 40 Years of Performance in Logistics, Transportation, and Supply Chain Management

MANSFIELD, Texas, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TA Services (“TA”), a third-party logistics provider offering multimodal freight brokerage, managed transportation, warehousing & fulfillment, and cross-border logistics solutions, today announced the 40th anniversary of its founding.

Established in 1986, the company has grown from a regional transportation, mill services, and brokerage operation into a multi-service logistics organization supporting shippers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“When TA opened its doors in 1986, we made a promise to our customers: move their freight like it was our own. Four decades later, that promise hasn't changed, but everything around it has,” said Scott Schell, president and CEO of TA. “The industry is faster, more complex, and more demanding, and we've rebuilt this company at every step to stay a move ahead of it.”

Over the past four decades, TA has expanded its capabilities, service offerings, geographic reach, and operational infrastructure to support increasingly complex supply chains. Today, the company operates terminals, warehouses, and offices across North America and supports customers across manufacturing, automotive, retail, paper and packaging, consumer goods, and industrial sectors.

TA’s current capabilities span across the following service lines:

Multimodal freight brokerage, including truckload, less-than-truckload, and specialized freight

Managed transportation

Warehousing, fulfillment, and industrial mill services

Cross-border logistics across North America

The company has continued to grow through strategic expansion, investments in technology, and an increased focus on operational visibility and customer support.

As it enters its fifth decade, TA remains focused on expanding its cross-border capabilities, growing its managed transportation and warehousing footprint, and continuing to invest in the systems and technology that help shippers operate more efficiently.

The company credits its longevity to the employees, carriers, and customers who have moved alongside it since 1986, and to a discipline that has stayed constant even as the industry has transformed.

“I think about the people who built this company, the drivers, planners, and teams who picked up the phone at 2 a.m. to solve a problem for a customer. Forty years is their milestone as much as it is ours. And while we’re proud of where we’ve been, we’re focused on where we’re going next,” Schell added.

To learn more about TA Services and its logistics, transportation, warehousing, and cross-border solutions, visit www.taservices.com.

About TA Services

TA Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PS Logistics, has been breaking new ground in third-party logistics since 1986. Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, TA delivers a full suite of logistics solutions, including managed transportation, warehousing and fulfillment, multi-modal freight brokerage, and cross-border logistics. With operations spanning Mexico, the United States, and Canada, TA continues to lead the way with smarter, faster, and more resilient logistics solutions.

Discover how TA continues to redefine logistics excellence. Visit TAservices.com to see how we’re driving the future of supply chain performance.

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