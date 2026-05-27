RedCloud Launches Saudi Operations Under $30M Joint Venture with Kayanat; RAID Intelligence Infrastructure on Anthropic Claude Activates for FMCG Deployment Across Kingdom

London and Riyadh, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) ("RedCloud" or "the Company"), the company building intelligent infrastructure for global trade, today announced the operational launch of the previously announced $30 million Saudi Arabia joint venture with Kayanat (the “JV”), who is authorized to operate the RedAI infrastructure within the Kingdom, pending incorporation of the formal JV entity, RedCloud Arabia. This anchors the Company's operational footprint in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the deployment of RedAI infrastructure and associated products, with growing customer pipeline across the Kingdom's $68 billion FMCG market.

The JV launch includes recent sales activity and pipeline development on the ground and an Arabic language RedAI website showcasing the benefits of the product. A marketing campaign and webinar series is set to launch in the next few weeks, driving awareness and demand for RedAI. The Saudi operational footprint targets distributor, retailer, and FMCG brand counterparty pipeline development across the Eastern Province, Riyadh, Western Province, and broader Kingdom commercial corridors. RedCloud is operating with Kayanat under the executed five-year $30 million joint venture framework, structured at $6 million per year based on revenues generated through RedAI infrastructure within the Kingdom.

RAID (‘Realtime AI for Distribution’) is RedAI's predictive intelligence engine, operating on Anthropic Claude foundation models (Haiku, Sonnet, Opus) through Model Context Protocol integration. RAID is trained on RedAI’s proprietary FMCG transactional data foundation, comprising $6.9 billion in trading data collected and aggregated over the past four years of operation. RedAI Specialist Agents — including the Inventory Agent, Sales Agent, and Market Planning Agent previously announced by the Company — are designed to deliver semi-autonomous decisions across distributor, FMCG brand, and retailer environments. RedAI is positioned to operate alongside customer Enterprise Resource Planning environments as a predictive intelligence infrastructure complementing existing systems of record.

JV operations are aligned with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 digitization pathway and the Kingdom's designation of 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence. The Saudi operational footprint contributes to the non-oil productivity objectives of Vision 2030 through transfer of AI capability into Saudi commercial operations, scaling of predictive intelligence infrastructure across FMCG trade corridors, and development of Saudi technology talent in foundation model AI Agent deployment.

RedCloud and Kayanat are developing a pipeline of distributor, retailer, and FMCG brand counterparties across the Kingdom under the joint venture framework. Saudi commercial corridors, including the Eastern Province, Riyadh, and Western Province, provide substantive operational opportunities for RAID deployment across diverse FMCG trade flows. The Company expects to progress customer commercial close pipeline development across the second half of 2026.

"The operational launch of our joint venture activates our infrastructure footprint in the Kingdom under the executed $30 million Saudi Arabia joint venture with Kayanat," said Justin Floyd, Chief Executive Officer of RedCloud. "Soon, RAID predictive intelligence on Anthropic Claude is expected to be deployed alongside Saudi distributor, retailer, and FMCG brand ERP environments. ERP systems were built to record what happened yesterday. RAID is designed to anticipate what is likely to happen next. We carry that capability into the Kingdom under Vision 2030 alignment and the Year of Artificial Intelligence designation."

"The Kingdom has designated 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence, and the real measure of that ambition is deployment at scale in the sectors that move the real economy," said Majid Alghaslan, Owner of Kayanat. "From Hajj and Umrah seasonality, to Riyadh Season and the year-round major-events calendar, to the activation of Vision 2030 destinations including Red Sea Global, Diriyah and Qiddiya, Saudi distributors are operating against demand patterns of a scale and complexity that legacy ERP systems cannot anticipate. RAID, operating responsibly alongside existing ERP infrastructure, provides that predictive layer with full traceability. Together, we look forward to serving distributor, retailer and FMCG brand counterparties across the Kingdom, transferring AI capability into Saudi operations and contributing to the non-oil productivity objectives of Vision 2030."

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) builds intelligent infrastructure for global trade. The Company's RAID predictive intelligence infrastructure operates on Anthropic Claude foundation models and is trained on $6.9 billion in proprietary FMCG transactional data. RedCloud operates across six markets with 1,000 distributors and 6,000 FMCG brands, with $6.9 billion in trading volume since inception. Additional information about the Company's operations, technology, joint venture engagements, and risk factors is available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, visit www.redcloudtechnology.com.

About Kayanat

Kayanat Holding, led by Majid Alghaslan, is a family office, and a visionary enterprise driven by a quest for wisdom, innovation, and stewardship over nature and technology. Guided by values of integrity, knowledge, and harmony, we invest in advanced fields such as AI, autonomous systems, energy, space, security, and sustainability, aspiring to harness these tools to serve humanity and honor the world around us.

In alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, Kayanat is dedicated to building local expertise and fostering a self-sustaining economy through the localization of products and services. We seek to inspire growth, create meaningful opportunities, and ensure our ventures leave a positive, lasting impact on society and the environment—contributing to a legacy of progress, stewardship, and enduring prosperity.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the operational deployment of RAID predictive intelligence infrastructure, the development of customer commercial close pipeline across the Kingdom, the progressive activation of RAID and RedAI Specialist Agents, the ability to generate revenue as a result of RAID and Red AI Specialist Agents, the continued alignment of the Saudi Arabia joint venture and operations with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Year of Artificial Intelligence 2026 frameworks and the operational outlook for the Saudi Arabia joint venture. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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