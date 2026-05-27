BiomX Appoints IDF Colonel (res.) Roy Timor-Rousso as Chief Business Officer to Strengthen Defense & Security Operations

NETANYA, Israel, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), today announced the appointment of Roy Timor-Rousso as Chief Business Officer (CBO), adding senior business & operational leadership as the Company continues building around defense, security, and first response technologies.

As a Colonel (res.) in the Israel Defense Forces, Mr. Timor-Rousso’s military leadership experience gives him direct understanding of operational command, field coordination, and how technology must serve soldiers and operators on the ground.

Bringing on Mr. Timor-Rousso further strengthens BiomX’s operating structure with leadership experience in coordinating subsidiaries, supporting commercialization efforts, and scaling technologies used by governments, critical-infrastructure operators, and national security organizations. His appointment reflects the Company’s focus on long-term execution, operational coordination, and scalable growth across its subsidiaries.

In addition to his military background, Mr. Timor-Rousso joins BiomX with over two decades of experience across sovereign cloud, digital infrastructure, private cellular networks, venture-backed technology companies, and regulated technology markets. He serves as SVP Sovereign Cloud & AI at 11Stream, a strategic advisory firm focused on digital infrastructure, AI compute, sovereign cloud, energy, and public-sector technology initiatives. His work there focuses on sovereign AI, cloud infrastructure strategy, data control, compliance, and the planning required to support secure, scalable digital infrastructure for regulated and mission-critical use cases.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Timor-Rousso worked across digital infrastructure and connectivity businesses, including serving as Head of Global Business Development at Flexnode, a digital infrastructure company focused on modular, liquid-cooled micro data center systems. Before that he served as Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Marketing Officer of Pente Networks. At Pente, he helped lead the company’s transition from Secure IoT to private cellular LTE/5G networks, supported a $10 million investment round, led sales and marketing efforts, and helped drive 300% growth between 2020 and 2022.

“Roy joins BiomX at an important stage in our transition,” said Michael Oster, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX. “We’re moving beyond strategy and into execution. Israel, the Gulf States, Ukraine, and the broader Middle East face daily lethal threats from drones and other UAVs. BiomX is building UAS and autonomous counter-UAS capabilities intended to help protect against these threats. We are on our way to becoming a leading Israeli-rooted defense technology platform - integrating AI-driven sensing, detection, and command-and-control systems, such as those from Zorronet and DFSL, into unified solutions designed to help protect critical infrastructure and national security. Building around autonomous technologies focused on ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) detection, intelligence, response, and critical-infrastructure protection as well as civilian solutions, requires more than innovation alone. It requires operational discipline, coordination, and leadership that understands how to bring complex technologies into real-world adoption. Roy’s background makes him a strong fit for where BiomX is headed.”

“Organizations are under growing pressure to respond faster, coordinate better, and operate with more clarity and control across every section of the defense sector,” said Roy Timor-Rousso, Chief Business Officer of BiomX. “That pressure is only increasing as more systems, sensors, and information streams come online. What excites me about BiomX is the opportunity to help strengthen and scale a business that is being built around autonomous technologies designed for exactly those kinds of challenges. I am excited to join BiomX’s leadership team at such an important stage in the Company’s evolution, and I look forward to helping scale and commercialize technologies that strengthen defense, critical infrastructure protection, and national security capabilities globally.”

Mr. Timor-Rousso holds an MBA in Marketing from Paris School of Business, a master’s degree in Political Science and Government with a focus on military strategy from Bar-Ilan University, and a BA in Political Science from Tel Aviv University.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and BiomX undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended”. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BiomX’s growth strategy, including statements regarding the expected capabilities, deployment, and adoption of Zorronet’s technologies, the Company’s development of AI-driven command-and-control technologies and, the Company’s ability to capitalize on structural constraints within the defense industrial base. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, among others, the Company’s ability to develop, integrate, and commercialize its technologies, customer adoption and deployment timing, and general market conditions. Additional risks are described in the Company’s current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 5, 2026, the annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026, as supplemented by the 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2206 and with the other filings with the SEC, including its most recent public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact

Yair Ohayon

Yairo@biomx.com