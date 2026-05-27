Top 10 Great Reasons to Visit Velocity Invitational at Sonoma Raceway This Weekend!

SONOMA, CA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Invitational – North America’s premier car culture celebration – is opening its gates on Friday May 29 and the action runs non-stop until 6PM on Sunday May 31. With so much happening, here’s a quick guide to some of the highlights taking place at Sonoma Raceway, nestled next to Napa wine country.

For those afraid of commitment, a limited number of tickets are still available from viavelocity.com including General Admission, Family and Couples Bundles, Camping, Luxury packages, Ride-along experiences and lots more.

While our Top 10 list focuses on the highlights, there will be considerably more to keep yourself, friends and family engaged, entertained and well-fed. Check-in on the event schedule at app.viavelocity.com and follow the social media channels @velocityinvitational for the latest updates.

VELOCITY INVITATIONAL TOP 10

1. HOLLYWOOD ACTOR SUNG KANG

Actor Sung Kang, star of countless Hollywood blockbusters including the Fast & Furious franchise, will make a guest appearance during the opening day and co-host a special Friday evening car meet with automotive photographer Larry Chen. Attendees will also be invited to Northern California’s first preview of Kang’s upcoming film DRIFTER.

Sung will be available to meet fans during the day and will then host a Q&A about the movie after the evening preview. The evening activities will also include a car meet that will capture the spirit of Tokyo’s Daikoku PA car meets, showcasing some of the Bay Area’s best JDM vehicles and more.

As part of the activation, former Formula DRIFT PRO Champion and stunt driver Dai Yoshihara will jump behind the wheel of Lola – Sung’s AE86 Toyota Corolla, which appears in DRIFTER – to showcase what made the iconic coupe a legendary drift platform. Lola will also be on display in the Velocity Invitational paddock during Friday for fans to see it up-close.

Friday ticket options include General Admission, which will grant visitors access to the entire day and all the Velocity Invitational activities. Alternatively, there is a couple of reduced cost Friday Night ticket option, which provides access from 5:00-9:30PM focusing on Sung Kang’s preview, drift demo, JDM car show and more.

2. PHOTOGRAPHER LARRY CHEN

Renowned automotive photographer Larry Chen will be in attendance at Velocity Invitational on Friday to capture photos for his fans and social media content as one of the event’s featured photographers. He’ll also be meeting fans on Friday night with Sung Kang and signing copies of his latest photographic book, Life at Shutter Speed.

Again, visitors can take advantage of special Friday evening ticket options or buy weekend packages at viavelocity.com.

3. F1 STAR YUKI TSUNODA

F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda has joined the list of automotive personalities making themselves available to connect with fans at Velocity Invitational. The Japanese driver will also take his first hot laps around Sonoma Raceway in some of the historic vehicles from the paddock.

Through Yuki’s tenacious driving and engaging personality, he has established a global fanbase and people will be able to see and meet him in the paddock at Velocity Invitational on May 30.

“I’m really excited to visit Velocity Invitational,” Tsunoda said. “I’ve always wanted to drive the Sonoma track, so this is the perfect excuse for me to do it in some amazing cars and with great people!”

4. RACING DRIVER LIA BLOCK

In late breaking news, American driver Lia Block announced she’s taking part in the Velocity Invitational festivities on May 31, driving the 700hp Porsche 911-based BBI Autosport Type 99 race car around the Sonoma track.

Daughter of the legendary motorsports athlete Ken Block, Lia has made a name for herself as a competitor in the American Rally Association driving the Block House Racing Hyundai i20 N Rally2, and was the youngest person to obtain a NHRA Drag Racing license in 2021 at the age of 14.

“I’m excited to be attending Velocity Invitational,” said Block. “It’s a super cool event with new and old racecars, and everything in between. I’m most looking forward to racing the BBI Type 99, so if you see me, come say what’s up!”

5. ULTRA4 OFF-ROAD EXPERIENCE

For the first time at Velocity Invitational, visitors will be able to climb into the passenger seat of a purpose-built Ultra4 oﬀ-road racer. These vehicles are unlike anything else you've ever ridden in. They're custom-fabricated, unlimited-class machines packing up to 900 horsepower, engineered from the ground-up to launch oﬀ jumps, power-slide through dirt, and claw over obstacles. And now visitors can experience the thrill firsthand on a purpose-built oﬀ-road course constructed specifically for Velocity Invitational. Passengers can expect full-throttle acceleration amid the controlled chaos in the dirt with a driver who knows exactly how to push the limits. It’s loud, raw, physical, and completely unforgettable.

Seats are limited from $249, so book early at viavelocity.com/on-track-experiences. The purchase of a General Admission ticket is also required.

6. CARS & BIDS AUCTION

Cars & Bids is bringing the excitement of a live auction to Sonoma through a new partnership that will see an exciting line-up of some very special cars displayed at Sonoma Raceway for interested parties to view and inspect. The bidding will be open to everyone, whether you're attending in-person or participating online. You can check out the incredible array of cars on the Cars & Bids website HERE.

Among the stand-out machines is a rare 1964 Alfa Romeo Guilia TZ (Tubolare Zagato). Built by Alfa Romeo's performance division, Autodelta, from 1963, only 112 examples of the lightweight TZ1 were produced featuring a tubular chassis, aluminum Zagato body with its distinctive “short tail”, a 1.6-liter, twin-cam engine, and five-speed transmission.

Other cars in the auction include a 1972 March 721G Formula 1 racer powered by the Cosworth DFV V8 plus a 1972 Lola T212 Group 6 race car. There’s also a 1991 Lancia Delta Integrale and a 1994 Ferrari 348 TB Factory Challenge car, which is #12 of 32 street-legal versions built by the factory. Or how about a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 428 Cobra Jet, or a 1989 Porsche 911 Narrow Body Speedster? There’s also a 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500, 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Weissach Package and a 1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec among the many exotics available through the auction. To see these and many others, head to carsandbids.com/browse/velocity

7. HOST JONNY LIEBERMAN

Throughout the weekend, Jonny Lieberman will host the activities at Velocity Invitational. The Senior Features Editor at Motor Trend and host of numerous podcasts will be interviewing automotive personalities and hosting discussions with leading drivers and guests. Jonny will also be updating visitors on what’s happening around the track and when, ensuring nobody misses out on the main attractions.

8. RACER TV

For anybody who can’t attend Velocity Invitational in person, racer.com will provide coverage of the on-track racing action on its RACER+ app. The packed calendar of motorsports competition will be available exclusively on the RACER+ app covering both Saturday and Sunday action. To tune in, visit racer.com .

9. GORDON MURRAY T50 & MCLAREN F1 DISPLAY

Design legend Gordon Murray will be honored with what should be North America’s largest collection of the latest T.50 from Gordon Murray Automotive. Velocity organizers are expecting the largest US gathering to date of the 650hp V12 hypercar at a single event. Additionally, T.50 owners are expected to be joined by owners of perhaps Murray’s greatest accomplishment, the legendary McLaren F1.

10. A CENTURY OF MOTORSPORT

Few global events bring together the diversity of international racing machinery that will be on display at Velocity Invitational this weekend. From “brass” era race cars of the 1910s up to Le Mans racers that sped past 200mph on the Mulsanne straight only a few of years ago, Velocity Invitational truly captures the evolution of motorsport both on display in the paddock area and at speed on the Sonoma race track.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Velocity Invitational ignites at 9AM on Friday, May 29 and won’t let oﬀ the gas until 6PM on Sunday, May 31. Located at Sonoma Raceway, there are a variety of ticket options including single-day and weekend passes, the special Friday Night Meet with Sung Kang and Larry Chen from $40, family and couple’s bundles, luxury packages, plus add-ons such as VIP access, hospitality with wine tastings, vehicle ride-alongs, parking and camping. Visit viavelocity.com for info and purchases.

GET THE APP

Visitors can sign up at app.viavelocity.com to obtain the weekend schedule, information about cars and drivers as well as live alerts for major activities.

ABOUT VELOCITY INVITATIONAL

Velocity Invitational is North America’s premier motorsport and lifestyle festival held in the heart of California wine country. The event brings together world-class historic motorsport, modern hypercars, rare collections, and immersive car culture, all paired with exceptional culinary experiences, fine wines, and luxury hospitality. Designed to captivate lifelong enthusiasts and new enthusiasts, Velocity Invitational blends speed, design, craftsmanship, and community into a three-day celebration unlike any other in North America. For more information, visit viavelocity.com

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