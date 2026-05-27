Travel eSIM app Saily adds lounges, fast track, launches Creator Program

LONDON, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saily , the travel eSIM app, is taking its next step toward becoming a broader travel companion with the launch of new travel perks and the introduction of the Saily Creator Program . From now on, travelers will be able to purchase travel add-ons, such as airport lounges, directly from the Saily app, alongside hundreds of eSIM data plans.

Saily was originally created to remove the friction of roaming. Now, the company is expanding its focus beyond connectivity and into the broader travel experience. The new travel perks are available inside the Saily app under the existing Credits section, where users can purchase services using cash, Saily credits, or a mix of both.

“Connectivity is just one part of modern travel. Travelers don’t think in separate categories like data, lounge access or fast track. They think about having a smooth trip. We want Saily to become a travel companion, not just an eSIM,” says Vykintas Maknickas, CEO at Saily .

At the same time, the company is also launching the Saily Creator Program, giving its creator community an opportunity to earn through travel-related content and partnerships.



Travel perks now available in the Saily app

The new travel perks ecosystem already includes airport lounge access in more than 1000 lounges worldwide, fast track airport security at selected airports, and Uber vouchers.

Key features include:

Airport lounge access in more than 1000 lounges worldwide

Fast track airport security at selected airports

Uber vouchers

One worldwide lounge price regardless of airport

Lounge pass validity for 12 months

Flexible payments using cash, Saily credits, or both

Ability to purchase perks for yourself or someone else





Additional travel perks and integrations are already in development.

Saily launches Creator Program

Alongside the new travel perks, Saily is also launching the Creator Program - a partnership initiative for travel creators, influencers, and storytellers.

Through the program, creators can collaborate with Saily, receive exclusive perks, and earn commission payouts by introducing travelers to the app. Unlike traditional referral programs, eligible creators can monetize their audiences through commission based partnerships and cash out opportunities.

“We see creators as an important part of how modern travelers discover destinations, products, and experiences. This is not just a typical referral program. The Creator Program allows us to work more closely with people who genuinely inspire others to travel,” says Vykintas Maknickas.

ABOUT SAILY:

Saily is an affordable and secure travel eSIM app that helps people to manage mobile and internet connections from anywhere in the world. Saily offers 24/7 instant customer support, flexible plans, and coverage in 200+ destinations. Saily was created by the experts behind NordVPN - the advanced security and privacy app.

More information: gabriele.gecaite@nordsec.com