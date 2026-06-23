Saily launches dedicated cruise eSIM plans to help travelers stay connected at sea

LONDON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel eSIM app Saily has launched dedicated cruise data plans, allowing travelers to stay connected while sailing on some of the world's most popular cruise ships.

The new plans are designed specifically for use at sea and are available across more than 200 vessels operated by leading cruise companies.

The launch comes as cruise tourism continues to grow globally, with millions of travelers choosing cruises each year. While passengers increasingly expect to stay connected throughout their journeys, internet access at sea often remains expensive and confusing.

"Many travelers are surprised to learn that mobile connectivity works differently once a ship leaves port. Standard roaming plans often do not cover maritime networks, and connecting to a ship's onboard cellular network can result in significant roaming charges. With dedicated cruise plans, travelers can prepare before departure and enjoy connectivity at sea without worrying about unexpectedly high bills,” says Matas Cenys, Head of Product at travel eSIM Saily .

A simpler way to stay connected at sea

Unlike traditional mobile networks on land, cruise ships rely on specialized onboard cellular infrastructure connected through satellite technology. As a result, travelers may face high roaming fees if their devices automatically connect to maritime networks without a suitable data plan.

Saily's cruise plans are designed to provide a more predictable alternative, allowing travelers to activate dedicated coverage for their voyage directly through the app.

According to Cenys, staying connected has become an essential part of modern travel, even when crossing international waters.

"Whether it's sharing memories with family, checking travel information, keeping in touch with friends, or simply having peace of mind, people increasingly expect reliable connectivity wherever they go. Cruises should not be an exception," says Cenys.

Coverage across major cruise operators

The new cruise plans are available on more than 200 ships across some of the world's largest cruise groups, including:

Royal Caribbean Group (Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises)

Carnival Corporation (Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises and others)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

MSC Cruises

Disney Cruise Line

Virgin Voyages

P&O Cruises

Cunard

Travelers can purchase and activate cruise plans directly through the Saily app before or during their journey.

More than an eSIM

The launch of cruise plans is part of Saily's broader effort to build a more comprehensive travel experience for international travelers.

In addition to eSIM plans available in more than 200 destinations worldwide, the app offers a range of travel focused features, including the Saily Creator Program , Saily Ultra subscription, airport lounge access, fast-track services, and other travel perks available directly through the app.

By expanding beyond traditional mobile connectivity, Saily aims to help travelers stay connected, save time, and enjoy a smoother journey from departure to arrival.

ABOUT SAILY



Saily is an affordable and user-friendly eSIM app with unique security features that helps people to manage mobile and internet connections from anywhere in the world. Saily offers 24/7 instant customer support, flexible plans, and coverage in 200+ destinations. Saily was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app. For more information visit saily.com .

More information: gabriele.gecaite@nordsec.com