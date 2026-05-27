Flora Materials Debuts Resilient, Bio-Based Shoreline Flooring Collection, at NeoCon 2026

CHICAGO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flora Materials, a Colorado-based biomaterials company developing high-performance, low-impact building materials, will debut the Shoreline Flooring Collection at NeoCon 2026 in Chicago, introducing a radically different bio-based flooring tile designed to as an alternative to traditional flooring products such as luxury vinyl tile (LVT), which rely on fossil fuel-based materials.

Launching publicly for the first time at the commercial design industry’s leading trade show, the Shoreline Flooring Collection by Flora Materials transforms domestically sourced oyster shell byproducts into a high-performance, low-impact flooring surface for commercial and residential interiors.

The flooring industry represents a major opportunity for material innovation, as traditional vinyl flooring products rely heavily on PVC and other petroleum-derived inputs that contribute an estimated 10 million tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

“Flooring is one of the most widely used materials in the built environment, but for years there’s been a long-held assumption that more sustainable materials come with tradeoffs in durability, performance or design,” said Natalie York, founder and director of research and design at Flora Materials. “We started Flora Materials because we believed bio-based alternatives could eliminate those tradeoffs. The Shoreline Flooring Collection is the result of years of research, testing and collaboration with leading scientists and manufacturers to build a better flooring material that delivers both performance and sustainability.”

Designed for high-traffic interiors where durability is essential, the Shoreline Flooring Collection meets ASTM standards for resilient floor coverings, including resistance to impact, chemicals, UV exposure, slip, scratching and fire propagation. The flooring also supports healthier indoor environments through zero-VOC emissions and inherent antimicrobial properties achieved without added chemical treatments.

The collection is manufactured in the United States using domestically sourced materials and existing production infrastructure, improving material transparency, strengthening supply chain resilience and reducing transportation-related emissions. The tiles install using standard adhesive systems, allowing architects, designers and contractors to adopt lower-impact materials without changing existing workflows.

Available in multiple nature-inspired colorways, the Shoreline Flooring Collection includes an oyster shell-speckled creamy white finish that reflects the material’s origins. Standard formats include 12” x 12” tiles, with larger 24” x 36” options available for custom applications.

While flooring is Flora Materials’ initial focus, the company sees broader potential for its bio-based material technology across building products. Flora Materials is part of a growing movement focused on lower-impact materials that balance performance, durability and sustainability.

In addition to debuting the Shoreline Flooring Collection featuring oyster shell byproducts, Flora Materials will preview its patent-pending tulip-based resin technology at NeoCon, developed using a compound found in tulip bulbs.

Founded in 2023 by architect Natalie York, Flora Materials the company brings together expertise across architecture, material science, engineering and manufacturing while working closely with domestic manufacturing partners and architecture firms, including West 40 Studio, to develop and evaluate its materials through real-world testing. Flora Materials’ research has also received support through the U.S. Army Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program for its ability to perform in demanding environments.

“Material decisions shape everything that follows, from indoor health and durability to carbon impact and long-term waste,” York added. “Architects increasingly want products that perform responsibly too. NeoCon is where some of the building industry’s most important conversations around sustainability, performance and material innovation are happening, and Flora Materials is excited to help push that conversation forward with our new generation of bio-based materials.”

Flora Materials will exhibit the Shoreline Flooring Collection at NeoCon 2026 at Booth 7-5033 on the 7th Floor of theMART in Chicago.

For samples, specifications or project inquiries, visit floramaterials.com or contact sales@floramaterials.com.

ABOUT FLORA MATERIALS

Flora Materials is a woman-owned biomaterials company developing beautiful, durable, bio-based building materials that reduce reliance on fossil-fuel-based inputs without compromising performance. Founded in 2023 and based in Carbondale, Colorado, Flora Materials brings together architects, materials scientists, engineers, product designers and manufacturing partners to rethink how building materials are made, tested and deployed. The company focuses on lower-impact, high-performance materials, with current research and product development centered on resilient flooring systems manufactured in the United States. Learn more at floramaterials.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sean Billisitz, SideCar Public Relations

sean@sidecarpr.com | 574-298-2712

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5401f656-8bad-4e96-b732-635ea98f263e