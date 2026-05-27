TXNM Energy and its Subsidiaries PNM and TNMP Expand Partnership with ISN® to Help Improve Worker-Level Training and Competency

DALLAS, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced TXNM Energy , alongside regulated utilities, PNM in New Mexico and TNMP in Texas, expanded its use of ISNetworld’s training tools and services to elevate energy-based safety initiatives and help contractor workers deepen their understanding of high-energy hazard recognition and awareness.

“ISN’s training tools and services help make safety education more accessible, enabling contractors to apply energy-based and other safety principles in the field,” said Chad Krukowski, Director of Safety at TXNM Energy. “By delivering trainings such as the Energy-Based Safety courses through ISNetworld, we’re able to reach individual contractors more consistently and help them better recognize high-energy hazards and understand how to control risks before work begins, helping to reinforce our safe work practices.”

Headquartered in Albuquerque, NM, TXNM Energy provides electricity and utility services across New Mexico and Texas through its subsidiaries PNM and TNMP. The company recently broadened its use of ISN’s Online Training tool with the launch of a Contractor Safety Orientation course, resulting in more than 800 contractor workers completing the training within ISNetworld. TXNM Energy also encourages its contractors to leverage Safety Function trainings available within the ISNetworld Learning Management System (LMS). The LMS platform provides ISN subscribed contractors with access to more than 700 trainings, including Safety Function’s Energy-Based Safety learning modules, such as High-Energy Hazards and Direct Controls, Excellent Pre-Job Safety Meetings, and Energy-Based Hazard Recognition and the Energy Wheel, at no additional fee.

“TXNM Energy continues to demonstrate how companies can leverage ISNetworld to help drive safer practices across jobsites,” said Jenny Buckley, Executive Vice President of Energy Operations at ISN. “ISN is proud to support TXNM Energy’s efforts to deploy trainings to help improve contractor awareness of high-energy hazards and its commitment to continuous safety improvement.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TXNMEnergy.com .