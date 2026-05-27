MERGE Launches Automated Data Operations on Google Cloud Marketplace to Help Brands Erase Silos and Fuel Hyper-Personalized AI Insights

CHICAGO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MERGE , a leading marketing and technology agency, announced the launch of its Automated Data Operations solution on Google Cloud Marketplace. Designed to shatter data silos, this new offering creates a clean, structured data foundation, providing the essential infrastructure for generative AI and intelligent agents to deliver real value.

A recent Qualtrics study found 56% of executives are overwhelmed by fragmented and disparate data sources. Integrating dozens of platforms means weeks of manual spreadsheet analysis and broken reporting.

MERGE’s new solution can automate up to 80% of this heavy lifting, using a composable architecture. With refined and proven templates, MERGE’s Automated Data Operations solution snaps together, centralizes, and enriches data from media, social, and web channels. This infrastructure helps brands move from raw data to strategic insights at lightning speed. Read more about how the solution can drive efficiencies .

Automated Data Solutions in Action at Global Pharmaceutical Company

A global biotechnology leader utilized the Automated Data Operations solution to harmonize over 40 disparate data sources. Previously, tracking a cohesive picture of campaign performance was a manual, cumbersome task that prevented strategic advisory on supporting patients and caregivers. MERGE’s new solution offered an end-to-end view of the customer journey, allowing the company to focus on leading with empathy and reaching families with the right resources at the exact moment they need them.

MERGE and Google Partner for Scalability

By launching on Google Cloud Marketplace, MERGE makes enterprise-grade data infrastructure accessible with ease. The solution scales infinitely by leveraging Google Cloud’s power as a hyperscaler to support everything from low-cost footprints to global giants managing hundreds of data streams.

"Bringing MERGE to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow their automated data operations on Google Cloud's trusted global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “MERGE can now securely scale and support customers using its solution to help drive automated, real-time strategic insights from structured data.”

This solution moves brands away from broad segments toward MERGE’s commitment to Infinite Individualism™ , the ability to deliver hyper-personalized experiences that recognize the unique needs of every single human being in real time.

"We don’t just react to data; we build the foundational systems that anticipate client needs,” said John Bracey, Chief Performance and Data Officer at MERGE. “Our collaboration with Google Cloud allows brands to automate repeatable, mundane 'busywork' and empowers them to lead with empathy and reach customers with the right content at the exact moment they need it."

About MERGE

MERGE is a marketing and technology agency built for the intersection of health and wellness. We combine deep expertise in health and consumer behavior with strategy, creativity, experience technology, and digital marketing to design personalized experiences that drive meaningful results.

Powered by the Hum a n i ty Suite that brings together human insight, creativity, and AI, we weave storytelling through technology to turn complexity into clarity —strengthening relationships between people and brands.

With 700 specialists across Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York, and Raleigh, MERGE partners with leading brands like Abbott, GE Healthcare, American Express, T-Mobile, and Coach to advance health, wellness, and happiness.

Learn more at mergeworld.com .