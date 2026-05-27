63% of Content Managers Now Run Content Beyond the Website, Liferay Survey Finds

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The modern CMS is no longer just a website publishing tool. Liferay, a leading provider of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs) , released new research showing that digital content management has become a broader enterprise function as teams coordinate content across channels , departments, languages, and AI-assisted workflows.

The 2026 Liferay Digital Content Management Survey , conducted via the third-party platform Pollfish, polled 500 U.S. adults employed full-time who manage or oversee digital content for their organization. The report explores how content teams are adapting as digital content expands across more channels, more internal teams, more tools, and more AI-enabled workflows .

Key findings include:

Content has moved beyond the website. 63% of content managers create or manage content for channels beyond a website. 60% of organizations have three or more teams using the same primary content tool.

63% of content managers create or manage content for channels beyond a website. 60% of organizations have three or more teams using the same primary content tool. AI is in 86% of content stacks. But when asked about autonomous publishing, just 14% completely trust AI to do so without human review.

But when asked about autonomous publishing, just 14% completely trust AI to do so without human review. 78% switch between multiple tools to finish a single content task. 22% of those respondents switch tools “very often.”

22% of those respondents switch tools “very often.” AI-heavy teams are nearly 3x more likely to manage multilingual content . 57% of heavy AI users create content in more than one language, against 20% of non-AI users.

57% of heavy AI users create content in more than one language, against 20% of non-AI users. The CMS is the destination, not the workspace. Only 7% of content managers draft content in their primary content platform.

Only 7% of content managers draft content in their primary content platform. Cross-team coordination is just as stressful as deadlines. 32% of content managers cite cross-team collaboration and looming deadlines as a top stressor, with “keeping up with new technology” right behind at 30%.

32% of content managers cite cross-team collaboration and looming deadlines as a top stressor, with “keeping up with new technology” right behind at 30%. Security beats innovation 2-to-1 when content managers evaluate new tools. 27% rank security and trust as the top factor when evaluating new business technology, against 14% who put innovation or AI capabilities first.





“There’s no such thing as a marketing-only CMS anymore,” said Bryan Cheung, Co-founder and CMO at Liferay. “The primary content tool in most companies is shared by sales, customer experience, IT, HR, and operations, and it’s pushing content to social, email, mobile, portal, and product surfaces. That’s a fundamentally different landscape than what existed when the category was first created. The platforms that recognize the shift are going to keep their customers. The ones that don’t are quietly losing them to a stack of workarounds.”

The report signals a new phase of digital content management where content platforms must support not only publishing, but also cross-team coordination, governance, multilingual content, AI oversight, and tighter integration across a workflow that no longer fits inside a single platform.

Visit the 2026 Liferay Digital Content Management Survey Report at Liferay’s website for the complete survey results and additional insights.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage, and scale powerful solutions on the world's most-flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets, and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com .

Contact

Breanne Ngo

bngo@ideagrove.com