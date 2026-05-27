WHES to Showcase Its Latest ESS Solutions at SNEC PV+ 2026

SHANGHAI, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHES, a global supplier of energy storage system solutions, will showcase its latest innovations at Booth 6.1H B110, National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai, from June 3 to 5, 2026. The showcase will highlight WHES’s full-spectrum energy storage portfolio spanning residential, C&I, and energy management solutions.

Products Highlights:

WHES OS AI+EMS Platform

PC-G3 C&I All-in-One ESS

High Voltage LFP Stackable Battery Box

Single-Phase Hybrid Inverter

PP-T2 Residential ESS





The PC-G3 C&I All-in-One ESS (125kW/261kWh) integrates 314Ah LFP cells in a compact 1.5m² footprint, supporting up to 24-unit on-grid parallel scaling. With per-cell isolation, UL9540A certified packs, and three-layer fire suppression, its end-to-end active safety architecture ensures zero thermal propagation. The integrated AI-powered EMS enables peak arbitrage, demand response, and dynamic capacity expansion across a −30°C to 55°C operating range at under 65dB.

The High Voltage LFP Stackable Battery Box (8–32kWh) features 314Ah cells with fewer inter-cell connections for superior lifecycle consistency, plus plug-and-play mixed-battery support and single-point fault isolation. Built-in heating module enables operation down to −20°C, while integrated aerosol fire suppression and key gas detection deliver comprehensive built-in safety protection.

The Single-Phase Hybrid Inverter (3.6–6kW) supports 200% PV oversizing, AFCI arc protection, rapid shutdown, and <25dB ultra-quiet operation with an IP66 rating. The PP-T2 (5–15kW/8–32kWh) enables 5-unit parallel expansion up to 160kWh, 200% PV input, and 110% unbalanced output.

WHES’s proprietary energy management platform, WHES OS EMS, is embedded across its full range of C&I ESS. It combines AI-powered edge control with cloud-based SaaS to accurately forecast PV generation and load demand, dynamically optimizing charging and discharging strategies.

At SNEC 2026, WHES will unveil its new WHES AI Agent. Designed to think, explain, and adapt, the AI Agent understands user intent, interprets complex energy and market conditions, and autonomously generates optimal operating strategies, moving energy systems beyond rule-based automation toward truly autonomous value creation.

The Booth 6.1H B110 will feature an AI strategy interaction zone, where visitors can input real-world scenarios and instantly visualize 24-hour revenue forecasts, load curves, and storage strategies.

About WHES

WHES is a leading provider of digital and intelligent commercial and industrial energy storage solutions. Leveraging its energy management algorithms and full-stack technology framework, WHES offers advanced energy storage solutions to customers worldwide.

Media Contact

Website: https://www.whes.com/

Email: info@whes.com

Tel: +86 4008776999

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