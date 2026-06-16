WHES to Attend Intersolar Europe 2026, Showcasing Its Advanced ESS Solutions

MUNICH, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHES, a global provider of digital and intelligent energy storage solutions, will participate in Intersolar Europe 2026, held June 23-25 at Messe München. Visitors can explore the company’s latest commercial, industrial, and residential energy storage innovations at Booth C1 380.





C&I Energy Storage Solutions

At the exhibition, WHES will present a range of C&I products, including the PC-G3 all-in-one ESS, the PC-G1 all-in-one ESS, the PC-G2 for flexible solutions, the PC-mini for off-grid and remote applications, and the 125kW hybrid inverter.

The PC-G3 (125kW/261kWh) is WHES’s newly launched product. Built around 314 Ah LFP cells, the PC-G3 features a compact 1.5 m² footprint and supports up to 24 units in parallel for flexible capacity scaling. A hybrid version will be available soon, integrating an external 125 kW hybrid inverter to support both grid-connected and off-grid applications.

The PC-G3 also incorporates an end-to-end active safety architecture. With per-cell isolation, UL9540A certified packs, and three-layer fire suppression, it can effectively prevent thermal propagation.

With an integrated AI-driven EMS, the PC-G3 supports dynamic arbitrage, demand response, and demand charge management to maximize lifetime returns. Its wall-mounted liquid cooling enables reliable operation across -30°C to 55°C with noise below 65 dB, making it suitable for deployment across a wide range of environments.

Residential Energy Storage Solutions

WHES will also showcase its residential solutions, including the all-in-one BESS PP-S2 and PP-T1, the stackable Battery Box for split BESS, the plug-and -play EV Charger, and three new products: the Battery Box DC/DC, the Single-Phase Hybrid Inverter, and the PP-T2.

The Battery Box DC/DC (8–32 kWh) features 314 Ah cells, a modular energy optimizer that supports mixed old and new batteries with individual fault isolation, and tool-free installation.

The Single-Phase Hybrid Inverter (3.6–6 kW) offers 2× PV oversizing, AFCI protection, RSD functionality, an IP66 rating, and noise levels below 25 dB.

The PP-T2 (5–15 kW/8–32 kWh) supports up to five units in parallel for 160 kWh of total capacity, alongside 2× PV oversizing, 2× off-grid power boost for 10s, and 110% three-phase unbalanced output.

About WHES

WHES is a leading provider of digital and intelligent commercial and industrial energy storage solutions. Leveraging its energy management algorithms and full-stack technology framework, WHES offers advanced energy storage solutions to customers worldwide.

Media Contact

Website: https://www.whes.com/

Email: info@whes.com

Tel: +86 4008776999

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