Talkdesk introduces proactive AI agents to drive growth in retail and financial services

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. today announced new proactive AI agents specifically designed for retail and financial services . As part of the Customer Experience Automation (CXA) platform , these AI agents enable organizations to move from reactive service models to proactive growth strategies by automating high-value, high-friction outreach across voice and digital channels. They can be integrated into key systems, configured, tested, and deployed rapidly with templatized multi-agent workflows that enable organizations to focus on optimizing results instead of building basic processes and connections from scratch. Through autonomous, proactive, and personalized outreach at scale, CXA helps businesses capture revenue and improve operational efficiency without increasing overhead.

Outbound AI Agents for Retail

Retailers today face growing pressure from cart abandonment, rising acquisition costs, and complex compliance risks — all of which erode profitability. Talkdesk’s AI Agents for Retail address these friction points by automating proactive outbound automation that drives specific outcomes:

Recover lost revenue: When shoppers abandon carts, AI agents immediately engage them through real-time conversations . They present customers with personalized product recommendations and handle the end-to-end checkout process to capture revenue at the moment of intent.

When shoppers abandon carts, AI agents immediately engage them through real-time conversations They present customers with personalized product recommendations and handle the end-to-end checkout process to capture revenue at the moment of intent. Automate large-scale recalls: AI agents manage high-volume recall outreach across voice and digital channels. They guide customers through steps such as repairs, returns, or exchanges to promote regulatory compliance, reduce operational costs, and build trust that protects long-term loyalty.

Outbound AI Agents for Financial Services

Financial institutions operate in a hyper-competitive landscape where the race for deposit growth and loan volume is won through precision and speed. Talkdesk’s AI Agents for Financial Services now automate outbound banking journeys, helping companies gain a significant competitive advantage by delivering tailored offers at the exact moment of need:

Drive loan growth: By handling the data collection and disclosures required for pre-qualification, AI agents move potential borrowers through the pipeline faster than traditional manual outreach.

By handling the data collection and disclosures required for pre-qualification, AI agents move potential borrowers through the pipeline faster than traditional manual outreach. Drive deposit growth: AI agents proactively engage prospects and customers to guide them to the best deposit product recommendation. This automation increases conversion rates, supports onboarding, and enables a faster, more intuitive path to account activation — without adding operational overhead.

AI agents proactively engage prospects and customers to guide them to the best deposit product recommendation. This automation increases conversion rates, supports onboarding, and enables a faster, more intuitive path to account activation — without adding operational overhead. Improve collections outcomes: AI agents proactively engage borrowers in early-stage delinquency with personalized, compliant outreach that helps recover accounts faster while reducing cost, risk, and customer friction.



Supporting quotes

“Artificial intelligence is not simply a cost-reduction lever; it is a strategic capability that requires investment, discipline, and the right partners. The real opportunity is in building capabilities that make financial institutions more proactive, more responsive, and more relevant to the people they serve,” said Garrett Jorewicz, senior vice president, Innovation and Enterprise Solutions at Credit Union 1. “Talkdesk plays an important role in pushing the financial services industry forward by moving quickly, challenging conventional thinking, and helping partners like Credit Union 1 stay closer to the leading edge of innovation. In a credit union industry that has often been cautious to change, that kind of partnership matters because the greater risk is not investing in new technology; it is being left behind by it.”

“The industry is at a turning point where AI is shifting from a cost-reduction tool to an engine for business growth,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk. “We are empowering retail and financial services leaders to stop reacting to the market and start shaping it. By automating complex, proactive journeys at scale, we are helping our customers unlock massive revenue opportunities and capture growth that was previously impossible to reach.”

Additional resources

Read how Serta Simmons Bedding, Rocky Brands, and United Rentals are leveraging AI to deliver measurable ROI.

Serta Simmons Bedding, Rocky Brands, and United Rentals are leveraging AI to deliver measurable ROI. Read how Emprise Bank, Merchants Bank, and TowneBank are scaling customer engagement through automation.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® automates the world’s most complex customer journeys. By resolving customer requests from start to finish, AI agents enable a hybrid workforce where human expertise is reserved for the moments that matter most. Backed by deep industry expertise and trusted by global leaders like Canon , United Rentals , Sysco, and Kimberly-Clark, Talkdesk sets the standard for Customer Experience Automation (CXA).

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