MJH Life Sciences® recognized with 2025 Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation™

CRANBURY, N.J., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cigna Healthcare® has selected MJH Life Sciences® as a recipient of its 2025 gold-level Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and vitality of its employees through a workplace well-being program.

“At MJH Life Sciences, workforce vitality is our top priority, and we are honored to be recognized with the Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., chairman and CEO of MJH Life Sciences. “We understand the important role employee well-being plays in an organization’s success and how healthy employees contribute to a more productive, satisfied workforce and positive business performance.”

“Vitality” is defined as the ability to pursue life with health, strength and energy. It is both a driver and an outcome of health and work/life engagement, and Cigna Healthcare believes it is essential not only for individuals, but also as a catalyst for business and community growth.

Research conducted as part of the Evernorth Vitality Index confirms that those with higher vitality experience better mental and physical health, along with higher levels of job satisfaction and performance, and stronger relationships with managers. With only one in five U.S. adults reporting high levels of vitality, associates have an opportunity to improve workplace well-being programs and support. A workplace well-being program that takes a comprehensive approach to employee health can be critical for boosting vitality and building a workforce that experiences better overall health and job productivity.

“Employers that prioritize workforce vitality by addressing workplace stress, promoting healthy behaviors and fostering a sense of competence, autonomy and connection are supporting employee well-being and driving organizational success,” said Bryan Holgerson, president of Cigna Healthcare U.S. “As a company committed to creating better health care experiences and outcomes, we’re proud to recognize and celebrate employers who are building cultures of well-being across all dimensions of vitality.”

The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation evaluates organizations based on the core components of their well-being programs, including workforce insights; strategy and culture; health equity and social determinants of health; dimensions of vitality; and engagement and experience. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for organizational health and vitality. Cigna Healthcare’s selection of MJH Life Sciences for the gold-level designation reinforces the company’s efforts and progress in 2025 toward nurturing a healthy work culture.

ABOUT MJH LIFE SCIENCES

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news, education, and data-informed insights to over 7 million health care decision-makers across multiple channels. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence. For more information about MJH, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

Media Contact:

Helen Varvatsoulis

MJH Life Sciences

hvarvatsoulis@mjhlifesciences.com