Kaldvík AS – Updated financial calendar

Frøya, 27 May 2026: Reference is made to Kaldvík AS' (the "Company") previous communication regarding the publication of its annual financial report for 2025.

The Company will not publish its annual report on 28 May 2026 as previously communicated to the market.

Additional time is required to complete the remaining audit and review procedures relating to the Company’s annual financial reporting.

The Company currently expects to publish the annual report on 12 June 2026.

As a consequence of the revised publication date for the annual report, the Annual General Meeting will be held on 26 June 2026.

The Company confirms that the publication of the Q1 2026 quarterly financial update remains scheduled for 31 May 2026, with the related presentation to be held on 1 June 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Vidar Aspehaug, CEO: +47 913 05 017

Hjalti Hvítklett, CFO: +298 221 222

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Kaldvík AS

Kaldvík is the leading salmon farmer in Iceland. Kaldvík has a well-developed and fully integrated value chain, enabling the group to provide its customers with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvík is dual-listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and First North Iceland Growth Market. See https://www.kaldvik.is for more information about the Company.