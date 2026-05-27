PRISM MarketView Spotlights Seven Public Companies Advancing Mental Health Innovation During National Mental Health Awareness Month

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView, the financial media platform serving active retail and self-directed investors, today highlighted seven public companies developing therapies, devices, and digital platforms aimed at expanding access to mental health care and improving outcomes for individuals, workplaces, and communities.





National Mental Health Awareness Month - “More Good Days, Together”

As National Mental Health Awareness Month comes to a close, its 2026 theme, “More Good Days, Together”, emphasizes community support, flexibility, and access to care. The campaign reframes mental health as a shared responsibility rather than an individual burden.

The timing also coincides with Memorial Day, a reminder that mental health needs persist long after military service ends. Veterans entering civilian life and the workforce often carry invisible wounds such as PTSD, depression, anxiety, and moral injury, reinforcing the importance of accessible support, trauma-informed care, and flexibility from employers and healthcare providers.

That need extends into the workplace, where chronic stress and burnout affect employees at every level. Demand for solutions that support people both inside and outside the workplace has made mental health a growing priority for employers and healthcare systems.

The companies featured by PRISM MarketView span a wide cross-section of innovation in brain and mental health care:

Helus Pharma, formerly Cybin Inc. (NASDAQ: HELP ), is a clinical-stage company developing psychedelic-derived therapeutics targeting major depressive and anxiety disorders.

is a clinical-stage company developing psychedelic-derived therapeutics targeting major depressive and anxiety disorders. GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS ) is advancing 5-MeO-DMT–based therapies for treatment-resistant depression, with its lead candidate in clinical development.

is advancing 5-MeO-DMT–based therapies for treatment-resistant depression, with its lead candidate in clinical development. AtaiBeckley Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI ), formed through the 2025 combination of atai Life Sciences and Beckley Psytech, is developing rapid-acting mental health treatments, with clinical-stage programs targeting treatment-resistant depression and social anxiety disorder.

formed through the 2025 combination of atai Life Sciences and Beckley Psytech, is developing rapid-acting mental health treatments, with clinical-stage programs targeting treatment-resistant depression and social anxiety disorder. Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFTX ), formerly MindMed, is pursuing psychedelic-based therapies in clinical development for generalized anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and autism spectrum disorder.

formerly MindMed, is pursuing psychedelic-based therapies in clinical development for generalized anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, and autism spectrum disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY ) provides Deep TMS systems for depression, OCD, and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

provides Deep TMS systems for depression, OCD, and other neuropsychiatric disorders. Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM ) markets NeuroStar Advanced Therapy and related TMS-based treatments for depression and other conditions.

markets NeuroStar Advanced Therapy and related TMS-based treatments for depression and other conditions. Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) delivers virtual therapy and psychiatric care through digital channels, including enterprise offerings for employers.



Together, these companies reflect a shift toward scalable, evidence-based treatment models spanning pharmacology, neuromodulation, and digital delivery. As employers, healthcare systems, and patients place greater weight on access and outcomes, demand for these solutions continues to grow globally.

For investors, the companies featured here represent a slice of a larger opportunity at the intersection of neuroscience, technology, and healthcare delivery. As the costs of unaddressed mental health issues, including lost productivity, turnover, and excess medical spend, become easier to quantify, the link between mental health innovation and value creation grows harder to dismiss.

Read the full feature article here: https://prismmarketview.com/national-mental-health-awareness-month-more-good-days-together/

PRISM MarketView does not provide investment advice.

About PRISM MarketView

PRISM MarketView is a financial media platform that delivers market analysis, curated news, and thematic coverage for active retail and self-directed investors. Through its family of sector-focused indices and spotlights, PRISM highlights emerging companies across healthcare, technology, clean energy, and consumer markets driving structural change and long-term growth.

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