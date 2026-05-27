iSolutions Recognized Across G2 Summer 2026 Reports for AR Automation and ERP Excellence

INDIANAPOLIS, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSolutions, a provider of embedded payment processing and accounts receivable automation solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, has earned multiple recognitions in the G2 Summer 2026 Reports across both the Accounts Receivable and Other ERP software categories.

Driven by verified customer reviews, iSolutions received awards highlighting usability, customer satisfaction, implementation experience, business results, and overall product adoption. In the Accounts Receivable category, iSolutions earned recognition as:

Easiest To Do Business With – Mid-Market

High Performer across Small Business, Mid-Market, and Overall rankings

In the Other ERP category, iSolutions earned awards including:

Best Meets Requirements

Best Usability

Easiest To Use

Best Results

Users Most Likely To Recommend

Best Estimated ROI

Highest User Adoption

High Performer

The company also climbed from #7 to #5 in the G2 Other ERP Grid® Report and earned the Users Love Us badge across all categories.

“Our clients are at the center of everything we do,” said Sabrina Zimara, CMO at iSolutions. “Our continued investment in monthly product enhancements and customer experience has positioned iPayments as a leading AR automation platform built specifically for Business Central. Seeing customers recognize us for usability, implementation, business results, and customer relationships validates the work our entire team puts into both the product and the experience we deliver.”

The recognition reflects growing adoption of iPayments among organizations looking to replace disconnected payment portals, limited AR tools, and manual workflows with a fully embedded, real-time accounts receivable platform inside Business Central.

Organizations Choose iSolutions for:

Real time accounts receivable automation fully embedded in Dynamics 365

Increased efficiency, visibility, and accuracy in AR processes

Faster payments with fewer manual processes

Same day, North American based support services paired with continuous product innovation

Learn more about iSolutions and why they are the fastest growing AR tool for Business Central at isolutionspayments.com.