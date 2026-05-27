Combined General Meeting of May 27, 2026

Press Release







- Approval of all resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors -

Paris – May 27, 2026 – The Combined General Meeting of EUROAPI Shareholders was held on May 27, 2026 in Paris, under the chairmanship of Emmanuel Blin. All of the resolutions put to a vote were adopted by the shareholders.

The General Meeting approved the unconsolidated and consolidated financial statements for the year 2025, all the remuneration arrangements of the corporate officers and the financial authorizations. In addition, the General Meeting approved the renewal of the mandates of the Directors that were put to a vote. Following the General Meeting, EUROAPI’s Board of Directors is comprised of ten members, of whom five are independent members and two represent the employees.

The voting results and the full broadcast of the Annual General Meeting are available at:

https://www.euroapi.com/en/investors/regulatory-information/annual-general-meetings

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active pharmaceutical ingredients to sustainably meet customers’ and patients’ needs around the world. We are a leading player with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while also developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

With strong R&D capabilities and five manufacturing sites located in Europe, EUROAPI provides its clients with high-quality API solutions in more than 80 countries. Our 3000+ people are committed to building together the future of public health by advancing and securing access to essential active ingredients, at the core of the healthcare value chain. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris: EAPI. Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Relations contact:

Laurence Bollack

Tel.: +33 (0)6 81 86 80 19

mr@euroapi.com















Investor Relations contacts:

Sophie Palliez-Capian

Tel.: +33 (0)6 87 89 33 51

Sophie.palliez@euroapi.com







Léa Massonneau

Tel: +33 (0)7 60 32 29 50

lea.massonneau@euroapi.com





Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward looking and not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on opinions, projections and current assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions concerning the Group’s current and future strategy, financial and non-financial future results and the environment in which the Group operates, as well as events, operations, future services or product development and potential. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Forward looking statements and information do not constitute guarantees of future performances, and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, a large number of which are difficult to predict and generally outside the control of the Group, which could cause actual results, performances or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ materially from those described or suggested by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are indicated and detailed in Chapter 3 “Risk factors” of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on March 27, 2026. These forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly declines any obligation or commitment to publish updates or corrections of the forward-looking statements included in this press release in order to reflect any change affecting the forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.

Attachment