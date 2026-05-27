Coder Named to Redpoint’s 2026 InfraRed 100

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coder , the leader in self-hosted AI development infrastructure for the enterprise, today announced it has been named to Redpoint Ventures’ 2026 InfraRed 100, an annual list recognizing ascendant private companies that are building the foundational infrastructure powering the next wave of AI innovation.

As AI coding agents move into production, enterprises face a new infrastructure challenge in securely governing human and AI development workflows at scale. Coder solves this with self-hosted, agent-ready workspaces that give organizations consistent, isolated environments where developers and AI agents can securely access code, data, and compute under enterprise-controlled policies. This approach helps enterprises support AI-assisted and autonomous development while maintaining control over the environments where software is built.

“AI agents create a new set of requirements for the systems that run them,” said Rob Whiteley, CEO at Coder. “The need for secure sandboxes grows exponentially as agents like Claude Code and Codex are deployed to all knowledge workers. Coder’s inclusion in the InfraRed 100 highlights the need for infrastructure that supports this shift while meeting enterprise expectations for security and control.”

Redpoint is a venture capital firm that has invested at the leading edge of platform shifts for decades, backing generational companies like Snowflake, Twilio, Ramp, Stripe, HashiCorp, and Netflix. Redpoint launched the InfraRed 100 in 2023 to recognize emerging companies building the backbone of the AI era across developer tools, security, data, enterprise platforms, and beyond.

To learn more about Coder, visit the website .

About Coder

Coder is the leading platform for AI development Infrastructure, enabling enterprises to securely run human and AI-driven development workflows in consistent, governed environments. Coder provides self-hosted, agent-ready workspaces that unify developer productivity and platform governance. With Coder, enterprises can confidently evolve from human-only development to AI-assisted and autonomous workflows—without sacrificing security, compliance, or performance. Learn more at coder.com .

About Redpoint Ventures

Redpoint Ventures partners with founders redefining how people live and work through technology. Since 1999, Redpoint has invested across seed, early, and growth stages in companies including Snowflake, Stripe, Twilio, HashiCorp, Ramp, Netflix, Looker, and Nubank. The firm manages $7.0 billion across multiple funds. Learn more at redpoint.com.

Media Contact

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

coder@lookleftmarketing.com

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