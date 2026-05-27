Transforming beer byproduct into high-value ingredients

Elmira, Ont., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Protein Industries Canada announced a new project designed to transform a food-safe byproduct of beer production into high-value ingredients through an innovative upcycling process. Terra Bioindustries (Terra) and Great Western Brewing Company (GWBC) are partnering to strengthen Canada’s food production and sustainability story, and build its domestic supply chain.

“By connecting Canadian creativity with Terra’s technology, this initiative will strengthen our domestic food supply chain and reinforce Canada’s leadership in sustainability and innovation,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “Supported by Protein Industries Canada, one of Canada’s global innovation clusters, this project is a shining example of how we can build a more resilient food sector—one that produces high-quality ingredients while minimizing environmental impact.”

“Terra Bioindustries is another great example of the innovation and ingenuity we have here in Kitchener,” said Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga. “Combining science, business and food is helping Canada produce more here at home while strengthening our food supply and creating new opportunities in our agri-food sector.”

Terra will leverage their proprietary technology to convert GWBC’s Brewers Spent Grain (BSG) into four new ingredients: TERRA Protina (a high-protein concentrate), TERRA Fibra (a dietary fibre), TERRA Choc (a cocoa extender) and TERRA Malt (a multifunctional barley syrup) — with the partners focusing on TERRA Malt in this project. Each ingredient has the potential to be used as a low-carbon base ingredient for food products.

“This project is a strong example of how Canada can make more food here, creating more value from the crops and co-products we already produce,” Protein Industries Canada CEO Tyler Groeneveld said. “By transforming BSG into innovative, low-carbon ingredients, Terra and GWBC are helping strengthen our domestic supply chain, expand food production, and demonstrate what it means to Make It Here. That is exactly the kind of innovation that will grow Canada’s food production capacity, while creating new economic opportunities here at home.”

Terra is implementing the BSG upcycling process to produce the four ingredients. This technology represents an advanced, commercially viable solution for BSG worldwide, proving Canada can lead the world in food production with next-generation, sustainable ingredients.

“By separating proteins, fibres, sugars, and flavour compounds, we are able to use all of the BSG while concentrating the nutritional or functional qualities separately. The ingredients are more versatile, production is more efficient, and nothing is wasted. Projects like this allow us to not only test TERRA Malt as an ingredient but to create a truly circular system that celebrates Canada’s grains,” Marketing Lead, Rebecca Palmer noted.

GWBC is developing a non-alcoholic beer using the TERRA Malt, leveraging the syrup’s low fermentable sugar content to reduce alcohol production during fermentation, reducing transportation emissions and adding value to brewing byproducts.

“For Great Western Brewing Company, this project means thousands of dollars staying in our business—funds we can put back into our recent investment in innovation, strengthen our operations, and support good local jobs. This investment helps us reinvest in our people and continue giving back to our community. Thank you to everyone at Protein Industries Canada that helped get this over the finish line,” Great Western Brewing Company CFO Brendan Halbgewachs said.

A total of $1.1 million has been invested into the project, with Protein Industries Canada committing $486,000, and the industry partners together providing the remainder.

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters. These projects are part of Protein Industries Canada’s broader effort to support domestic innovation and drive forward The Road to $25 Billion—a national vision to grow Canada’s plant-based food, feed, and ingredient sector into a $25 billion industry and make Canada the leading provider of plant-based ingredients. This work toward a $25 billion industry builds on the industry's efforts to Make It Here, a Protein Industries Canada initiative to help bring more value and opportunity to Canada's crops, economy, food sector and families across the country.

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About Terra Bioindustries

Terra Bioindustries turns brewers’ spent grain into four clean-label, “easy-to-swap” ingredients: TERRA Protina, TERRA Fibra, TERRA Choc, and TERRA Malt. These 100% upcycled ingredients give food and beverage manufactures a cost-competitive, low-carbon way to boost nutrition and flavour.

About Great Western Brewing Company

Great Western Brewing Company (GWBCC) is a Canadian-owned brewery based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Founded in 1989 with Canadian roots dating to 1927, GWBCC produces high-quality beer using Western Canadian barley. They are recognized as one of Canada’s most successful regional brewers and an internationally acclaimed producer of beer and ready-to-drink beverages. GWBCC champions community engagement, and product innovation to meet evolving consumer demand.

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