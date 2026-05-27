PIPPA Launches as the First AI Platform for User-Generated, High-Quality Animation Videos

AUSTIN, TEXAS, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIPPA , an Austin-founded AI platform that transforms users’ ideas and stories into fully produced animated videos, has officially launched the platform, which includes the PIPPA app with both iOS and Android availability. PIPPA partners with real artists that are highlighted and compensated for their talent.

A brainchild of Sean Wright, an operations executive and father of three children, PIPPA effortlessly turns stories into cinematic, shareable animations. Originally born out of using his children’s own imagined bedtime stories, he worked with his sister, an animation artist, to collaborate on an AI platform, now known as PIPPA. The platform allows for stories of all kinds – bedtime fairy tales to corporate explainer videos – to come to life through the highest quality animation that is unrivaled by any platform to date.

“Imagining bedtime stories for my kids, I thought - ‘But, what if these stories could become real, beautiful animations that really bring the story to life?’ And that’s when PIPPA was born.” said Sean Wright, founder and CEO of PIPPA. “We originally designed PIPPA for anyone celebrating a loved one, and swiftly it has evolved to so much more. PIPPA helps create a professional-quality animated video in minutes, no animation skills required.”

PIPPA co-founder, Hogan Shrum, an experiential marketing executive and also a father of two children, heard about Wright’s idea and knew that PIPPA could have a broader use in the business world.

“When Sean introduced an early iteration of PIPPA, I immediately had a vision of just how revolutionary this would be for creativity and storytelling," said Shrum, Co-Founder of PIPPA. "If we could empower anyone - literally anyone! - to turn any idea into a studio-quality animated story, and make it a fun creative experience, PIPPA could forever change the world of storytelling.“

And, while PIPPA empowers users to bring their imaginations to life, the artists who created the original images on the platform are compensated for their time and talent.

How PIPPA works & empowers users:

Users submit a story or audio recording on GoPIPPA.ai . The story could be personally made up, or with the help of an AI assistant.

. The story could be personally made up, or with the help of an AI assistant. Choose the visual style and characters, and select music/voice options.

PIPPA’s AI generates an animated video with professional production quality, delivered in HD for sharing or download.

Videos can be personalized as social posts or series, education or business-focused content, gifts, short films, and even full-length movies.





The platform and apps include animation styles and personalized character templates, user-generated voiceover/dialogue options, music and sound effects, and both a quick turnaround and downloadable HD output. Pricing tiers include pay-per-video and subscription options for frequent creators. PIPPA’s team believes in a privacy-first approach as user content remains private unless shared with others.

For more information on PIPPA, please visit: https://www.goPIPPA.ai .

ABOUT PIPPA

PIPPA is an AI platform that combines a love of storytelling with cutting-edge AI to help people turn moments into memorable, shareable animated videos. Founded by operations executive and father of three Sean Wright in Austin, Texas, PIPPA’s founding team also includes Hogan Shrum, a marketing executive and also a father of two kids. Learn more at https://www.goPIPPA.ai .

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