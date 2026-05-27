eXp World Holdings to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Technology & Consumer Conference

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT) (the “Company,” “eXp” or “we”), the holding company for eXp Realty®, NextHome, Inc., FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced that eXp management will participate in the D.A. Davidson 2026 Technology & Consumer Conference taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee on June 11, 2026.

eXp World Holdings management will be available exclusively for one-on-one (1x1) investor meetings. No formal presentation or webcast is scheduled for this event.

Institutional investors and registered conference attendees who wish to schedule a 1x1 meeting with management should submit a request through the official D.A. Davidson 2026 Technology & Consumer Conference portal, contact their D.A. Davidson Representative or D.A. Davidson Corporate Access at ECMCorporateAccess@dadco.com. Alternatively, meeting requests can be made by contacting eXp World Holdings Investor Relations team at Investors@expworldholdings.com.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

Built by Agents. Built for Agents. eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT) is the global parent company of eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet, NextHome, Inc., an award-winning national real estate franchise, FrameVR.io, a virtual collaboration platform, and SUCCESS® Enterprises, a leading personal development and media brand for entrepreneurs. Together, the AGNT platform provides a world-class multi-model operating system empowering independent agents, franchise owners, and team leaders across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, franchise owners, staff, and shareholders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. uses its website, www.expworldholdings.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to its investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. We intend to announce material information to the public through filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website ( www.expworldholdings.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, and our Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram pages for eXp Realty, eXp International and eXp World Holdings. Accordingly, investors should monitor each of these disclosure channels.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15fb209c-009c-4d94-a23e-fcc281327537