Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) Announces Advanced Discussions for Major 100-Acre Mixed-Use Development Opportunity in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN --Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) (“SNTX” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Red Spur Land & Ranch Co., is currently engaged in advanced negotiations regarding the potential acquisition of approximately 100 acres in Texas for a proposed large-scale residential and commercial development project.

If completed, the project is expected to represent a significant expansion of the Company’s real estate and infrastructure platform while reinforcing SNTX’s long-term strategy of building enterprise value through vertically integrated operations, tangible asset growth, and scalable development initiatives.

The proposed development is being evaluated as a multi-phase project that could include residential communities, commercial assets, supporting infrastructure, and future expansion opportunities positioned within one of the nation’s fastest-growing economic regions.

What makes the opportunity especially significant for SNTX is the direct alignment it creates across multiple subsidiaries within the Company’s ecosystem.

Management anticipates that JA Development & Construction would lead vertical construction operations as the project’s general contractor, overseeing large-scale construction execution and development management tied to the project. Deep South Electrical Contractors is expected to support electrical infrastructure and contracting services associated with development activities, while Golden Era Development would play a role in site preparation, ground development, infrastructure coordination, and broader project execution initiatives.

The Company believes this vertically integrated structure creates operational efficiencies while allowing multiple subsidiaries to participate across various stages of the development lifecycle, strengthening both internal revenue opportunities and long-term asset value creation.

“This opportunity represents more than a land acquisition,” stated CEO Javier Leal. “It reflects the long-term vision we have been building toward — creating an ecosystem where our subsidiaries work together across real projects, real infrastructure, and real development opportunities. Vertical integration is a major part of our strategy because it allows us to control quality, execution, timelines, and scalability across multiple sectors while continuing to build long-term enterprise value.”

SNTX continues to prioritize disciplined expansion while advancing operational execution, asset growth, and corporate development initiatives designed to position the Company for long-term scalability and advancement toward more senior and transparent public markets.

The Company cautions that negotiations remain ongoing and no assurances can be made that a final acquisition or definitive agreement will be completed. Additional updates will be provided as material developments occur.

About Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) is a diversified holding company focused on construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, consumer products, and real estate development. Through its portfolio of subsidiaries and strategic initiatives, the Company is focused on building scalable operations and long-term shareholder value across emerging and high-growth sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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