Virginia Credit Union’s 2026 Scholarship Program Awards $156,500 to 32 Student Members

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union has awarded a total of $156,500 in college scholarships to 32 student members. Thirty students will receive a $5,000 award as part of VACU’s annual scholarship program. In addition, two students were honored through the credit union's legacy Member One scholarship program, receiving a combined $6,500 in financial support.

"Helping our members achieve greater success is at the heart of everything we do at Virginia Credit Union, and that mission comes to life in a very direct way through our scholarship program," said VACU President/CEO Chris Shockley. "Each of these students has shown the kind of drive, concern for their community, and dedication to their own future that makes us proud to be their credit union. Not only are these scholarships an investment in these students and their futures, but they also represent an investment in the communities they will go on to shape."

Established in 1991, the Virginia Credit Union Scholarship Program has provided more than $1.95 million in scholarships to student members over the course of its history. The program honors Dorothy “Dot” Hall and Jane Watkins, former presidents of Virginia Credit Union, and was established to help members working toward their first undergraduate degree

This year's program drew more than 840 applications — a testament to the depth of talent within the VACU membership. Virginia Credit Union assembled an independent selection committee of 40 members, community partners, and education advocates to score and select this year's recipients. Each application was evaluated on four criteria: community service, extracurricular activities, an essay, and the hours each student has devoted to work to help offset the cost of their education.

This year's 30 VACU Scholarship Program winners include 15 rising college freshmen and 15 currently enrolled college students pursuing their first undergraduate degree.

High School Winners

Anisa Ali, Glen Allen High School — planning to attend Virginia Commonwealth University (Radiology)

Emily Broman, Monacan High School — planning to attend Christopher Newport University (Elementary Education and Leadership Studies)

Solomon Crewe, Trinity Episcopal School — planning to attend Howard University (Architecture)

Willow Dickenson, Hanover High School — planning to attend Salisbury University (Exercise Science: Pre-Physical Therapy)

Madeline Doctor, Monacan High School — planning to attend the University of South Carolina (Hospitality Management)

Lydia Grossman, Midlothian High School — planning to attend the University of Delaware (Nursing)

Elijah Lee, Maggie L. Walker Governor's School — planning to attend Lafayette College (Political Science)

Kelsey Morris, Mills E. Godwin High School — planning to attend the University of Virginia (Biology)

Elsah Mukora, J.R. Tucker High School — planning to attend the University of Virginia (Economics)

Ava Serrano, Mechanicsville High School — planning to attend the University of Virginia (Nursing)

Isabella Simerville, Matoaca High School — planning to attend Virginia Commonwealth University (Public Health)

Audrey Smith, Mechanicsville High School — planning to attend the University of Virginia (Biology)

Teresa Vithoulkas, J.R. Tucker High School — planning to attend the University of Virginia (Biomedical Engineering)

Brandon Waker, J.R. Tucker High School — planning to attend Temple University (Film and Media Art)

Peter Yanovitch, Maggie L. Walker Governor's School — planning to attend Indiana University (Music)

College Student Winners

Cameron Brooks, North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University (Architectural Engineering)

Kennise Brown, Hampton University (Criminology/Pre-Law)

Lauryn Chaney, John Brown University (Elementary Education)

Rose Dorss, University of Virginia (English)

Dylan Fulk, University of Georgia (Risk Management and Insurance)

Dawson Hancock, Virginia Tech (Business Management)

Erin Harden, Virginia State University (Visual Arts)

Nykera Noel, Virginia State University (Education)

Oscar Rosales-Martinez, Brightpoint Community College (Business Management and Digital Marketing)

Parah Shaw, College of William & Mary (Africana Studies and Marketing)

Krishna Shukla, University of Virginia (Computer Science and Biology)

Malia Stewart, Bridgewater College (Health and Exercise Science)

Emma Tetley, Liberty University (Aviation Management)

Margaret Wade, Virginia Commonwealth University (Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and Political Science, with a minor in Mathematics)

Emily Zimmer, Syracuse University (Biochemistry)

Member One Legacy Scholarship Recipients

Virginia Credit Union also presented two scholarships through its legacy Member One scholarship program, honoring two individuals whose dedication to education and community left a lasting mark on the credit union and the region.

The Richard L. "Dick" Williams Memorial Scholarship ($5,000) was established in honor of Member One's first president and CEO, who served the credit union for more than 35 years and was known for his passion for education and competitive sports. The scholarship, supported by the Williams family, assists a student-athlete pursuing a four-year degree at a Virginia institution.

Ava Sexton, graduating from William Byrd High School, plans to attend Emory & Henry University to pursue a bachelor's degree in Biology while competing as a Division II lacrosse student-athlete.

The Henry Lee Memorial Scholarship ($1,500) honors Henry Lee, a past Member One scholarship recipient who was tragically killed at Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007.

This year’s winner, Emily Tull, graduating from Cave Spring High School plans to attend Virginia Tech to study Chemistry and Healthcare.

Scholarship applications for 2027 will be available beginning in December 2026. Students must be members of Virginia Credit Union to apply. Learn more about the program at vacu.org/scholarships.

About Virginia Credit Union

Virginia Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative serving nearly 500,000 members. The not-for-profit credit union offers a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources, all designed to help people feel more confident and achieve greater success. Virginia Credit Union is an equal housing opportunity lender and is federally insured by the NCUA.