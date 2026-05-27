Iconex Marks 10 Years of Innovation in Labeling

Morristown, Tenn., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconex, an M2S Group company, is marking its 10-year anniversary, highlighting a decade of innovation focused on advancing both linerless and traditional lined labeling technologies across a range of industries.

Established in 2016 and backed by more than 130 years of industry history, the company has focused on improving the performance, efficiency, and sustainability of labeling solutions for high-volume, operationally demanding environments.

“Over the past decade, our shared commitment and collaborative spirit have fueled the growth of our people, our products, and the entire Iconex business,” said Rob Epler, President of Iconex. “The foundation of our success lies in the dedication and hard work of our teammates, and we are deeply grateful for their efforts each day. As we celebrate this anniversary, we look forward to many more years filled with continued growth, innovation, and partnership with our customers across the globe.”

A central focus of this effort has been the development and expansion of Iconex Sticky Media™, the company’s first patented linerless labeling platform. Supported by hundreds of patents across multiple products and technology, the platform is designed to eliminate release liner waste while improving operational efficiency. It has contributed to the broader adoption of linerless labeling in sectors such as foodservice, retail, logistics, and e-commerce. Over time, the platform has evolved into a portfolio of application-specific products—including Ultralite, Full Tack, Extreme, G2, and Zero—engineered to meet varying performance requirements.

Alongside its linerless innovations, Iconex has continued to advance lined label technologies, introducing specialized, patented solutions that enhance durability, compliance, and precision. These developments are particularly relevant in environments where labeling plays a critical role in food safety, traceability, and regulatory compliance, including grocery, pharmacy, hospitality, and shipping.

Taken together, these advancements reflect a broader shift in labeling—from commodity products toward engineered solutions tailored to specific operational needs.

The company’s growth over the past decade has been supported by a series of acquisitions, including RiteMade, PM Company, Cenveo’s label business, Liberty Greenleaf, MAX International Converters, Inc., and MAXStick Products Ltd. In 2024, Iconex became part of M2S Group, a move intended to support continued investment in materials science and manufacturing capabilities.

Today, Iconex operates seven manufacturing facilities globally and employs more than 500 people. Recent investments have focused on enhancing production efficiency and expanding capabilities to support the next generation of variable print and application-driven labeling solutions.

“Celebrating our 10-year milestone is a proud moment for everyone at Iconex,” said Paul Charapata, CEO of M2S Group. “Our progress reflects a continued focus on innovation, strong customer partnerships, and the development of technologies that address real operational challenges.”

As the company enters its second decade, its strategy remains centered on advancing labeling performance through ongoing product development, while supporting evolving industry needs around efficiency, sustainability, and compliance.

About Iconex

Iconex is the world’s leading provider of innovative label solutions that create value for our customers by improving operational efficiency. Our highly differentiated label solutions target specific markets and solve business process problems by utilizing our extensive R&D resources, patent portfolio, and best-in-class manufacturing. Building upon our unique tradition of innovation, we anticipate trends, develop timely solutions, and help solve business challenges. This information is subject to change without notice. All brand and product names are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective holders. To learn more, visit www.iconex.com

About M2S Group

M2S Group is a North America-headquartered global leader in material science and high-performance solutions. Through its industry-leading businesses units: Iconex, Decorative Films, Appvion, and Nekoosa, the company delivers innovative products including variable information labels, functional and aesthetic window films, direct thermal paper and films, specialty print media, and beyond. Powered by our 1,300+ team members across the globe, M2S Group combines strong partnerships, focused innovation, relentless commitment to sustainability, and operational excellence to shape the future of materials and enhance the way people experience everyday life. To learn more, visit www.m2sgroup.com

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