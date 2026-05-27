Imagine Partners with Bojangles to Elevate In Restaurant Brand Experience Nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine, a leading brand experience firm specializing in strategy, design, and execution at scale, announced its partnership with Bojangles to reimagine and elevate the brand’s restaurant experience across multiple locations.

Bojangles, known for its bold flavors and strong brand, recognized an opportunity to more consistently translate its brand story into the physical restaurant environment. Imagine worked closely with Bojangles to understand brand priorities, operational realities, and opportunities within existing architectural guidelines. This shared understanding allowed creative concepts to resonate immediately, with many ideas carrying seamlessly from initial presentation through final execution.

“Strong alignment early on allowed both teams to move decisively,” said Andy House, VP of Imagine Studio Agency. “By connecting strategy, creativity, and execution, we were able to bring Bojangles’ brand to life in a way that feels warm, authentic, and unmistakably them—while still being scalable.”

Imagine refined and value engineered décor, signage, and supporting environmental elements to ensure feasibility without compromising the integrity of the vision. The result was a cohesive in restaurant package that enhanced brand storytelling and elevated the guest experience. Imagine supported a rapid, multi-location execution, managing creative development, production, and rollout simultaneously to maintain quality and consistency as the program expanded. From initial conversations to transformed restaurants, the effort unfolded in roughly six months—driven by trust, collaboration, and executional discipline.

“Our recent expansions into markets have been met with tremendous enthusiasm, and we are confident that the community will embrace our delicious offerings with the same excitement,” said Jose Armario, CEO of Bojangles.

Beyond the physical transformation, the partnership delivered something deeper: alignment. By unifying teams around a shared vision and moving forward with purpose, Imagine helped Bojangles confidently activate a refreshed brand experience—one that resonates with guests today and positions the brand for continued growth.





About Bojangles

Founded in 1977 and rooted in Southern hospitality, Bojangles is a beloved restaurant brand known for its bold flavors and made‑from‑scratch menu. Best known for its seasoned fried chicken, handcrafted biscuits, and iconic breakfast offerings served all day, Bojangles has built a loyal following by delivering craveable food and welcoming experiences. With a growing footprint across the United States, the brand continues to expand into new markets while staying true to its heritage and commitment to quality, flavor, and community.

About Imagine

A trusted partner to the world’s most successful brands, Imagine designs, produces, and delivers beautifully crafted print and digital solutions that inspire action and get results. From concept to consumer, our end-to-end solutions include agency-level creative, pre-media, commercial print, store signage, specialty packaging, permanent fixtures, retail environments, out-of-home, fulfillment, and kitting. Imagine combines the customer technology of Dotti—a versatile platform powered to handle even the most complex in-store marketing programs—with Imagine Studio's award-winning design expertise, powered by top-tier print and digital production capabilities. Learn more at theimaginegroup.com or moagency.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b60a598c-2c1d-40e4-bbc9-4d2dcad93a11