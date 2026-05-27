PCCA Launches ExoBlue™ — A New Compounding Base Designed for the Next Generation of Personalized Skincare

Houston, TX, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA today announced the launch of ExoBlue™, a sophisticated cosmetic topical base developed to meet the growing demand for more integrated, personalized skincare solutions. This new base offers compounding pharmacists a premium vehicle for a wide range of customized preparations focused on supporting the appearance of healthy-looking skin.

ExoBlue is designed as a synergistic system that’s powered by a core framework, including: acetyl hexapeptide-8, GHK-copper peptide PURE, zinc hyaluronate (HA-Zn), Centella asiatica-derived exosome and copper peptide technology. These components work in tandem to support the improvement of skin texture and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and function as an elegant drug delivery system.

In an eight-week cosmetic-use evaluation of ExoBlue alone (without added active pharmaceutical ingredients), 72 percent of evaluated participants showed visible improvement in the appearance of skin within four weeks. Improvements in the appearance of moderate and deep wrinkles were also observed based on investigator assessment.

“With the launch of ExoBlue, we’ve brought together copper peptides, exosome-inspired technology and specialized zinc hyaluronate complexes where the total impact of the formula is greater than that of any individual component,” said PCCA Vice President of Research and Development Daniel Banov, RPh, MS. “It is this synergy that truly differentiates ExoBlue from standard topical skincare bases. Observing visible improvements in such a high percentage of study participants in just four weeks speaks to the potential of this innovative system.”

“ExoBlue is about the power of the combination,” said PCCA CEO Gus Bassani, PharmD. “By bringing these multiple technologies together into one easy-to-use and elegant base, we are giving our members the tool to create highly customized dermatologic preparations that align with the most modern trends in beauty and skin health.”

ExoBlue (PCCA #30-5290) is available to PCCA member pharmacies. Members with clinical services support can also access 13 new ExoBlue formulations. Supporting technical reports and additional product information are available at www.pccarx.com/exoblue.

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