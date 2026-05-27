QCI Redefines Advantage Play Intelligence with MCP-Driven Agentic AI

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced that its QCI Agentic Platform now supports Advantage Play intelligence through MCP-enabled communication, allowing operators to interact with advanced casino intelligence agents directly through natural language workflows.

Built on QCI’s enterprise data platform, QCI Agentic Platform uses Model Context Protocol (MCP) to connect intelligent agents with operational casino data, analytics, and decision-support systems. This enables casino teams to ask questions, investigate behaviors, and receive contextual recommendations across gaming, marketing, slot operations, and player development.

With the new Advantage Play intelligence capability, operators can use QCI Agentic Platform to explore patterns related to persistent-state games, promotional reinvestment, unusual free play behavior, machine migration, and cross-property player activity.

“QCI Agentic Platform is not just reporting on advantage play — it is enabling operators to talk to their data, ask follow-up questions, and understand behavior in an operational context,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of QCI. “Through MCP, agents can securely communicate with the QCI platform and help teams move from detection to decision-making.”

Unlike narrow detection tools, QCI Agentic Platform operates as an intelligence layer on top of the QCI Enterprise Platform. Advantage Play is one agentic capability within a broader ecosystem of AI assistants that support casino operations, marketing optimization, player development, and executive decision-making.

QCI Agentic Platform helps operators:

Investigate advantage play behavior through natural language

Analyze persistent-state and accumulation game activity

Understand reinvestment and free play exposure

Identify behavioral anomalies across properties

Contextualize alerts with player, machine, and marketing data

Support faster, more informed operational decisions





“Agentic AI changes the workflow,” added Thomas. “Instead of waiting for static reports, operators can ask the system what is happening, why it matters, and what actions they should consider next.”

The MCP-enabled Advantage Play intelligence capability is now part of QCI’s expanding agentic AI framework for casino and resort operators worldwide.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Its advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution — whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based — enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.