Sky City Acoma Casino Hotel Selects QCI Resorts™, Unifying Marketing, Player Development, and Resort Operations

SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), creator of QCI Resorts™, the Unified Intelligence Platform for Resorts, today announced that Sky City Acoma Casino Hotel has selected QCI Resorts to power the next generation of resort operations.

Built on the QCI AGI Platform, QCI Resorts provides a unified operational platform for hospitality, food and beverage, finance, marketing, player development, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise intelligence, while gaming systems remain integrated where regulations require. Rather than relying on fragmented software, disconnected applications, and data warehouses, every department operates through a common intelligence layer with a shared, real-time understanding of the business.

The deployment supports Sky City Acoma Casino Hotel's commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences by empowering marketing, player development, and resort operations with unified intelligence across the enterprise.

"From both an operational and financial perspective, the ability to securely operationalize AI within the casino environment represents one of the most significant technology advancements we have seen in years," said Dennis Amos, CFO of Sky City Acoma Casino Hotel. "QCI Resorts provides a practical path toward AI-assisted resort operations while maintaining the governance, security, and operational controls required in gaming. The platform's ability to deliver actionable intelligence through natural language interaction is particularly compelling."

"As resorts become more dynamic, marketing teams, hosts, hotel operations, finance, and executive leadership can no longer succeed in silos," said Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of QCI. "QCI Resorts is the Unified Intelligence Platform for Resorts, enabling every department to operate from the same real-time understanding of the business. By bringing marketing, player development, hospitality, food and beverage, finance, loyalty, and operations together on one platform, resorts can create more personalized guest experiences, empower teams through natural language operations, and establish the foundation for the next generation of agentic AI."

Sky City Acoma Casino Hotel stands as a forward-looking operator embracing a new operating model for the resort industry, one that replaces fragmented technology with a single unified intelligence platform designed for gaming and hospitality.

ABOUT SKY CITY ACOMA CASINO HOTEL

Acoma Business Enterprises (ABE), owned and operated by the Pueblo of Acoma, operates Sky City Casino Hotel located in central New Mexico. Sky City Casino Hotel offers a range of gaming options and multiple amenities to compliment. From over 550 slots, live table games, live bingo, a restaurant, and over 120 rooms in a newly remodeled hotel. The Casino aims to create a fun and welcoming atmosphere for both locals and visitors alike. The Pueblo of Acoma itself is a National Historic Landmark, and one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in what is now the United States. Since 1100 A.D., the Pueblo sits atop a sheer-walled, 367-foot sandstone bluff in a valley studded with sacred, towering monoliths. Acoma is known worldwide for its unique art, rich culture, and world-renowned pottery.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. is an agentically run technology business where agentic technology has managed nearly every aspect of our business. Applying this agentic platform QCI delivers and supports its AGI Platform and QCI Resorts™, the Unified Business Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 325 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI’s technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry’s transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time system for all resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts is a unified hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise platform supporting a common AI layer, while gaming systems remain integrated. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the casino resort enterprise.

QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.