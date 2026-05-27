Covered Announces Expanded Technology Partner Integrations for Mortgage Industry Insurance Solutions

Denver, Colorado, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covered, the digital insurance agency serving mortgage institutions nationwide, announced today the expansion of its embedded insurance platform through enhanced integrations with mortgage technology providers. The company now connects with Blend POS, Total Expert, Blue Sage Solutions, and ICE Servicing Digital, enabling mortgage institutions to incorporate insurance workflows directly into their existing systems.

The expansion addresses increasing demand from mortgage institutions for integrated insurance solutions that reduce processing delays and loan fallout. Covered's technology partners now have access to embedded insurance capabilities that connect borrowers with over 65 national and regional insurance carriers through a single integration point.

"Mortgage institutions have identified insurance procurement as a significant friction point in the lending process," said Greg Kassardjian of Covered. "Our platform integrations enable lenders to offer insurance options within their existing workflows, reducing processing times and improving operational efficiency across the mortgage lifecycle."

Covered embedded insurance technology provides mortgage professionals with tools for both origination and servicing functions. During origination, loan officers can initiate insurance quotes within point-of-sale systems. For servicing departments, the platform offers insurance status monitoring and automated renewal management capabilities.

The platform operates with SOC 2 Type II certification, meeting security requirements for financial institutions handling sensitive borrower information. Integration with mortgage technology systems requires minimal IT resources, enabling institutions to deploy insurance services within their current technology infrastructure.

Data from the platform indicates borrowers save an average of $1,240 annually on insurance premiums when accessing multiple carrier options through the integrated marketplace. The company reports an 87 Net Promoter Score and maintains a 4.8-star rating on Trustpilot based on over 1,000 reviews.

For mortgage institutions evaluating insurance technology solutions, Covered includes its purpose-built design for mortgage workflows and compliance standards. The platform differs from generic insurance systems by addressing specific requirements of residential lending operations.

The company's technology integrations span various mortgage platforms, each offering different implementation approaches. The Blend POS integration streamlines insurance procurement within the point-of-sale system. Total Expert integration supports insurance processes throughout the mortgage lifecycle, from origination through refinancing and servicing. Blue Sage Solutions and ICE Servicing Digital integrations provide additional options for institutions using these platforms.

Covered operates as a licensed insurance agency across all 50 states, enabling mortgage institutions to work with a single partner for nationwide lending operations. The turnkey integration approach allows mortgage teams to implement embedded insurance services without extensive technical modifications to their existing systems.

The expansion of technology partnerships reflects broader industry trends toward consolidated mortgage technology stacks. As mortgage institutions seek to reduce vendor complexity while improving borrower experiences, integrated insurance solutions have become an increasingly important component of mortgage technology infrastructure.









Covered continues to develop additional technology partnerships to serve the diverse technology requirements of mortgage institutions. The company's embedded insurance platform is designed to adapt to various mortgage workflows and technology environments, supporting both large enterprise implementations and smaller institutional deployments.

###

For more information about Covered, contact the company here:



Covered

Greg Kassardjian

gkassardjian@itscovered.com