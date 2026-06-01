Covered Partners with Insellerate to Embed Homeowners Insurance Across the Borrower Lifecycle

Denver, Colorado, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado - June 01, 2026 - -

Covered Insurance, the leading digital insurance platform purpose-built for the mortgage industry, announced today its partnership with Insellerate, a CRM + AI solution that adds lead scoring, coaching, and performance intelligence, designed to improve marketing efficiency to embed homeowners' insurance campaigns across the full borrower lifecycle. The integration arrives at a critical moment for lenders, with homeowners' insurance premiums up 30 to 50 percent or more nationally since 2019, major carriers exiting entire states, and millions of non-renewal notices issued over the past two years. The result is a tighter, more expensive insurance market in which missing or delayed coverage is one of the most common reasons a loan falls out of closing.

Through Insellerate's CRM & Aithena platform, lenders can deliver personalized click-to-quote insurance links to borrowers at every stage of the loan journey: at purchase, to accelerate closings and clear insurance requirements faster; at refinance, to surface additional monthly savings and reinforce lender value beyond rate and term; and post-closing, to deflect escrow shock, support borrowers through coverage changes, and strengthen the lender relationship year over year.

Covered embedded insurance technology integrates with Insellerate's customer engagement platform to automate insurance-related communications throughout the loan lifecycle. The integration allows loan officers to trigger insurance quote requests, track completion status, and receive verification documentation within their existing Insellerate workflows.

"Covered is built to function as insurance infrastructure that mortgage teams can easily operationalize," said Ross Diedrich, CEO at Covered. "With Insellerate, lenders can engage borrowers with the right insurance message at the right moment, from the first day of an application to the renewal cycle years later. In a market where coverage is harder to find and more expensive than ever, that kind of lifecycle-aware insurance experience is no longer a nice-to-have. It is what helps lenders close loans, retain customers, and protect their book of business."

Covered's technology partners gain access to pre-built integrations that require minimal technical implementation. The Insellerate integration follows a standardized API framework that enables activation within days rather than weeks, allowing mortgage lenders to begin offering embedded insurance options to their borrowers immediately.

The platform maintains SOC 2 Type II certification for data security, meeting enterprise requirements for handling sensitive borrower information. This certification ensures that personal and financial data transmitted between Insellerate and Covered systems remains protected throughout the insurance procurement process.

"Our customers have consistently told us they want a more connected way to deliver value across the borrower lifecycle without adding complexity for their teams," said Josh Friend, Founder & CEO at Insellerate. "Embedding Covered's insurance marketplace directly into the Insellerate platform lets lenders run automated, lifecycle-aware insurance campaigns from inside the system they already use. That translates to a stronger borrower experience, less manual follow-up for the team, and new revenue and retention opportunities through a single, repeatable, scalable workflow."

The partnership represents part of Covered's broader strategy to embed insurance capabilities within mortgage technology ecosystems. The company has established similar integrations with platforms including Blend POS, Total Expert, Blue Sage Solutions, and ICE Servicing Digital.

About Covered: Founded to address insurance needs within the mortgage and real estate industries, Covered is a digital insurance agency and technology platform connecting mortgage institutions, borrowers, and insurance carriers through embedded solutions. The company provides access to over 65 insurance carriers and operates as a licensed agency throughout the United States.

About Insellerate: Insellerate is a CRM, marketing automation, borrower engagement, and workflow platform built for the mortgage industry. The company helps lenders improve lead management, streamline sales and retention workflows, and deliver more personalized communication across the loan lifecycle. Insellerate's Aithena AI solution adds lead scoring, coaching, performance intelligence, and quality monitoring designed to improve efficiency, borrower experience, and execution.

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For more information about Covered, contact the company here:



Covered

Greg Kassardjian

gkassardjian@itscovered.com