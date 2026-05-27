ImageneBio to Participate in 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageneBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMA) (“Imagene” or the “Company”) today announced that chief executive officer Kristin Yarema, Ph.D., will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on June 4, 2026 and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Time: 12:50 PM EDT

Webcast: Linked here and archived for 90 days on events page on the Imagene IR website

About ImageneBio, Inc.

Imagene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics for patients with immunological, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with differentiated clinical profiles. The Company's program, IMG-007, is a receptor targeting, non-T cell-depleting, ADCC-silenced, anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody with an approximately 5-week half-life. Imagene is currently conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial of IMG-007 in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The Company has also completed a proof-of-concept trial and plans to initiate a Phase 2 study in alopecia areata.

Company and Investor Contact

Rebecca Cohen

rcohen@imagenebio.com

Media Contact

Jason Braco, PhD

The Health & Science Agency

jason@healthscienceagency.com