Now Boarding: Cakes on a Plane

The iconic Chicago-style restaurant lands at DFW Airport with a new small-format concept, grab-and-go offerings and free Chocolate Cake for the first 200 guests





OAK BROOK, Ill., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) – the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago-style street food – today announced the opening of its first-ever airport location at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on May 27. Located in Terminal B, the restaurant marks an exciting milestone for the brand as it introduces a new small-format concept tailored specifically for travelers.

Designed with efficiency, accessibility and comfort in mind, the new Portillo’s location features a smaller dine-in and pick-up-only footprint that offers travelers a convenient way to enjoy the brand’s iconic menu while on the move. The airport location will include multiple ordering touchpoints – including register ordering, self-order kiosks and order-ahead pickup – as well as a dedicated Portillo’s Grab & Go area for travelers seeking quick and convenient meal options.

The restaurant will also feature a variety of seating options, accommodating more than 50 guests, making it an ideal stop for travelers looking for anything from a quick bite before boarding to a more leisurely meal before and between flights.

Guests can enjoy Portillo’s iconic menu for lunch and dinner, including craveable Italian Beef Sandwiches, Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, char-broiled Burgers, crispy crinkle cut French Fries and slices of Portillo’s famous Chocolate Cake, bringing an authentic taste of Chicago to one of the country’s busiest airports. Portillo’s airport location will also serve breakfast, including the Polish Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich and the Maple Sausage & Egg Croissant, from 5:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. daily.

To celebrate the grand opening of its new airport location in Terminal B, Portillo’s will offer a free slice of its iconic Chocolate Cake to the first 200 guests who visit the new location on May 28,* giving travelers the opportunity to enjoy Portillo’s “cakes on a plane.”

Fans are also invited to join Portillo’s Perks , the brand’s loyalty program, to receive the latest offers, member exclusives and more. Fans who sign up for Perks will also receive a welcome reward of free French Fries.**

For more information on this restaurant and other Portillo’s locations, please visit portillos.com or follow Portillo’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

*Limit of one (1) redemption per transaction. While supplies last.

**New Perks members only. Terms and exclusions apply. Limit 1. See Portillos.com/Perks for more offer details.

ABOUT PORTILLO’S HOT DOGS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 100 restaurants across 11 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo’s is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo’s operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve our guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo’s is on a mission to bring its iconic food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.



Guests can join Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program, at Portillos.com/perks to earn and redeem delicious rewards. Every visit brings fans closer to exclusive perks, badges and surprise offers. Fans can also download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo’s website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Plus, Portillo’s ships its craveworthy food to all 50 states via its website.

MEDIA CONTACT

ICR

PortillosPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfe9e7d5-22eb-4a7c-bc94-68d5884554dc