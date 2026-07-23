Portillo’s Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Webcast

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) announces the following event:

What:



PTLO Q2 2026 Earnings Webcast



When:



Wednesday, August 5 at 4:30 p.m. ET



Where:



investors.portillos.com



How:



Live webcast (web address above)



Contact: Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor Relations

312.931.5578

cbrandon@portillos.com





*This webcast event will be archived on the Portillo’s Investor Relations website for replay.

*Q2 2026 Earnings Release will go out after market close on Wednesday, August 5.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 100 restaurants across 11 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-broiled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo’s is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo’s operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo’s is on a mission to bring its iconic food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.

Contact:

Sara Wirth, Director of PR & Communications

press@portillos.com