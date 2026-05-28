Futu Announces Cumulative Repurchases of Approximately US$418 Million Worth of ADSs Under Share Repurchase Program

HONG KONG, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: Futu), today announced that as of this announcement, the cumulative repurchases under its share repurchase program have reached approximately US$418 million worth of its American depositary shares ("ADSs"), representing its Class A ordinary shares. The repurchases were conducted under the Company’s share repurchase program previously announced on November 18, 2025, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$800 million worth of ADSs for a period ending December 31, 2027. Subject to market conditions, the Company may continue to execute repurchases from time to time under the existing share repurchase program.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering fully digitalized financial services. Through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and Moomoo, the Company provides a full range of investment services, including trade execution and clearing, margin financing and securities lending, and wealth management. The Company has embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders. The Company also provides corporate services, including IPO distribution, investor relations and ESOP solution services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Futu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Futu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations

Futu Holdings Limited

ir@futuholdings.com