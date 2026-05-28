Virtune informs about a technical update regarding the review date for the Virtune Stablecoin Index (STABLEI) in the index methodology provided by the index provider MarketVector

This information is such that the issuer is obliged to make public pursuant to Chapter 15, Section 8 of the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528).

Stockholm, 28 May 2026 – Virtune announces that the issuer's index provider, MarketVector Indexes™ ("MarketVector"), will carry out a change to the review date for the Virtune Stablecoin Index (STABLEI). The review date will be changed from four to seven business days prior to the first business day of the month.

The change will be effective from the June review. This adjustment applies only to the review schedule of the Virtune Stablecoin Index (STABLEI) and does not affect the value of the product, its structure, trading, or investors. No action is required from investors.

The amended index guide will be available for download no later than 2026-05-29: https://www.marketvector.com/indexes/digital-assets/virtune-stablecoin .

Press Contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com .



