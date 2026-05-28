SBTi validation of FLSmidth’s updated science-based targets

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

28 May 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark





FLSmidth is pleased to share that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) recently validated its updated climate targets. This validation gives us a clear, science-based roadmap aligned with the 1.5 ºC pathway and strengthen our focus on delivering measurable emissions reductions across our operations and value chain. Together with our customer and suppliers, these updated targets underline that decarbonisation is a shared journey, one that we are well-positioned to advance with practical solutions and measurable progress.





Our targets versus our updated 2019 baseline:

Net Zero across scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2050, provide a clear, long-term end state for decarbonising our full business ecosystem including a targeted reduction of 90% in absolute emissions

provide a clear, long-term end state for decarbonising our full business ecosystem including a targeted reduction of 90% in absolute emissions 80% absolute reduction in scopes 1 and 2 by 2030

30% absolute reduction in scope 3 by 2030





How we will deliver

With a small operational footprint, we can move quickly on scopes 1 and 2 through renewable electricity, efficiency improvements, and electrification. At the same time, our largest decarbonisation opportunity is in the value chain: helping customers reduce emissions from operating FLSmidth equipment and accelerating upstream progress by engaging with suppliers.

Own operations: continued focus on renewable power procurement, energy efficiency and electrification. Beyond the 80% emissions reduction we will aim to use high-integrity carbon credits for any residual, hard-to-abate to achieve carbon neutrality from 2030 onwards.

continued focus on renewable power procurement, energy efficiency and electrification. Beyond the 80% emissions reduction we will aim to use high-integrity carbon credits for any residual, hard-to-abate to achieve carbon neutrality from 2030 onwards. Product technology and delivery: further emphasis on energy-efficient solutions and translating technology choices into measurable decarbonisation outcomes, with stronger alignment with customer transition plans.

further emphasis on energy-efficient solutions and translating technology choices into measurable decarbonisation outcomes, with stronger alignment with customer transition plans. Procurement and supplier engagement: increased engagement with suppliers, maintaining our ambition to reach 30% of supplier spend with SBTis, as well as increasing the share of recycled and lower-emission materials in purchased goods.





Contacts:

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

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