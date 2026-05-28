ALSTOM S.A: 2025/26 Universal Registration Document available

28 May 2026 - Alstom registered its Universal Registration Document with the AMF on 28 May 2026. This document is made available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by applicable regulations.

It can be consulted on Alstom’s website (https://www.alstom.com/fr/finance), as well as on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org). The following information and documents are notably included in the 2025/26 Universal Registration Document:

the Annual Financial Report, including notably the consolidated financial statements, the statutory accounts, the related Statutory Auditors' reports and the management report,

the Sustainability statement, the related certification report, as well as the vigilance plan,

the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,

the presentation of the share purchase programme.

Information on fees paid to statutory auditors and sustainability auditors





About Alstom Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transport. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions – from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and local know-how to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026.



For more information, please visit www.alstom.com Contacts Press:



Charles-Etienne LEBATARD – T: +33 (0) 7 63 43 68 60

mediarelations@alstomgroup.com







Philippe MOLITOR – T +33 (0)7 76 00 97 79

Philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com







Investor Relations:



Cyril GUERIN – T: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16

cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com







Guillaume GAUVILLE – T: +44 (0)7 588 022 744

guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com







Jalal DAHMANE – T: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62

jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com

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