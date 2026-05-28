Garrett Motion Announces Participation at Stifel Cross Sector Conference and UBS Auto and AutoTech Summit

PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX) ("Garrett" or the "Company"), a global leader in differentiated turbocharging and electrification technologies for mobility and industrial applications, today announced its participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel Cross Sector Conference (June 2, 2026)

UBS Auto and AutoTech Summit (June 3, 2026)

Sean Deason, Chief Financial Officer, Craig Balis, Chief Technology Officer and Cyril Grandjean, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer, will participate in investor meetings at both conferences and host a company presentation at the UBS event.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its well-recognized expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is committed to advancing turbo applications while leveraging its unique technology solutions, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for automotive and industrial applications. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities and a team of more than 8,700 employees in more than 20 countries. For more information, visit www.garrettmotion.com.

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Cyril Grandjean

investorrelations@garrettmotion.com