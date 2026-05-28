Sono-Tek Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2026 Financial Results

Reports Second Consecutive Year of over $20 Million in Revenue and Eighth Consecutive Quarter above $5 Million

Significant Profitability Expansion with 51% Gross Margin for FY 2026

FY 2026 Operating Income Increased 81% and Net Income Increased 42% Year-Over-Year

Backlog Remains Strong at $9.1 Million

Anticipating Continued Revenue Growth in 1H 2027 Driven by Strong Medical Sector and High-ASP Systems

Conference call scheduled for 10:30 AM ET Today

MILTON, N.Y., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today reported financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026, ended February 28, 2026.

Steve Harshbarger, CEO & President of Sono-Tek, stated:

“We are greatly encouraged by our fiscal 2026 results, highlighted by strong profitability expansion and uninterrupted revenue consistency. We achieved our second consecutive year of revenue over $20 million and eighth consecutive quarter of revenue above $5 million, reflecting the durability and stability of our business. Additionally for FY 2026, our gross margin increased to 51%, operating income increased 81%, and net income grew by 42%, demonstrating the strength of our business model and the continuing success of our strategy focused on higher-value, high-ASP production systems.”

“Margin expansion in the year was driven primarily by favorable product mix, including a higher concentration of high-ASP production systems, as well as a greater percentage of sales in the U.S. market, where we benefit from stronger margins by bypassing international-business costs.”

“We are seeing strong momentum in the medical sector, with growing demand across applications such as stent coating, balloon catheter systems, and diagnostic devices. In addition, our electronics business continues to expand, particularly in electrically active coatings for diagnostic-related applications that leverage our core coating technologies. While clean energy remains an important long-term opportunity, near-term orders for electrolysis-related systems have declined, mirroring softening demand that has resulted from government policy changes and elimination of incentives. This was partially offset by solar system shipments earlier in the fiscal year.”

“Looking ahead, we anticipate continued revenue growth in the first half of FY 2027 and profitability driven by the medical sector and sustained demand for high-ASP production systems. For FY 2027, we anticipate relatively flat to modestly higher year over year revenue, with continued uncertainty in certain clean energy sectors and the timing of high ASP customer orders, that are more complex and typically involve longer lead times.

We believe our strategy is succeeding, and we remain confident in our ability to deliver long-term revenue growth and profitability.”

Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Executive Chairman, added:

“We are pleased with the Company’s continued execution and improving financial performance. We are proud to report that FY 2026 marks our third consecutive year of annual revenue growth and sixteenth year in a row of profitability. Our strong backlog, supported by demand for complex, production-oriented systems, provides a solid foundation as we move forward. Sono-Tek’s ability to adapt to changing market conditions, while maintaining focus on high-value opportunities, continues to differentiate the Company. We remain confident in our long-term strategy and growth trajectory.”

Fiscal Year 2026 Highlights

Net Sales: $20.9 million, up 2% from $20.5 million in FY 2025, reflecting continued demand for high-ASP production systems and growth in medical and electronics markets.





$20.9 million, up 2% from $20.5 million in FY 2025, reflecting continued demand for high-ASP production systems and growth in medical and electronics markets. Gross Profit: $10.56 million, up 8% from $9.74 million in the prior year. Gross margin increased to 51% from 47.5%, driven by favorable product mix and increased U.S.-based system sales.





$10.56 million, up 8% from $9.74 million in the prior year. Gross margin increased to 51% from 47.5%, driven by favorable product mix and increased U.S.-based system sales. Operating Income: $1.82 million, up 81% from $1.01 million in FY 2025, reflecting improved operating leverage and higher-margin system shipments.





$1.82 million, up 81% from $1.01 million in FY 2025, reflecting improved operating leverage and higher-margin system shipments. Net Income: Approximately $1.8 million, up 42% from $1.27 million in FY 2025, reflecting strong margin expansion and improved profitability.





Fiscal 2026 Review (Results compared with fiscal 2025) ($ in thousands) Change FY 2026 FY 2025 $ % Net Sales $ 20,909 $ 20,504 405 2 % Gross Profit $ 10,560 $ 9,739 821 8 % Gross Profit 51% 48% 3 % Operating Income $ 1,825 $ 1,010 815 81 % Operating Margin 9% 5% 4 % Net Income $ 1,806 $ 1,273 533 42 % Net Margin 9% 6% 2 %



Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights

Net Sales: $5.6 million, up 10% from $5.12 million in Q4 FY 2025.





$5.6 million, up 10% from $5.12 million in Q4 FY 2025. Gross Profit: $2.79 million, up 15% from $2.43 million in the prior-year period, with gross margin increasing to 50%.





$2.79 million, up 15% from $2.43 million in the prior-year period, with gross margin increasing to 50%. Net Income: $557,043, up 70% from $327,714 in Q4 FY 2025.





Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Review (Results compared with the fourth quarter offiscal 2025) ($ in thousands) Change FY 2026 FY 2025 $ % Net Sales $ 5,609 $ 5,121 488 10 % Gross Profit $ 2,793 $ 2,425 368 15 % Gross Profit 50% 47% 3 % Operating Income (Loss) $ 601 $ 288 313 109 % Operating Margin 11% 6% 5 % Net Income $ 557 $ 328 229 70 % Net Margin 10% 6% 4 %



Balance Sheet, Backlog and Outlook

Balance Sheet: The Company ended the fiscal year with $14.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and no outstanding debt.

Backlog: Equipment and service-related backlog remained strong at approximately $9.12 million at fiscal year-end, an increase of 5% compared to $8.67 million at the end of FY 2025, and near record levels.

Outlook: Sono-Tek anticipates continued revenue growth and profitability in the first half of fiscal year 2027 compared to the first half of FY 2026, driven by expanding demand in the medical sector and continued adoption of high-ASP, production-scale coating systems across multiple end markets. Total FY 2027 revenue is currently projected to be relatively flat to modestly higher compared to FY 2026 as visibility beyond the first half remains limited due to continued uncertainty in certain clean energy sectors and the timing of high ASP customer orders, which can create significant shifts in quarterly delivery timing.

Fiscal Year 2026 Product and Market Highlights

End Markets:

Medical: Increased 54%, driven by strong demand for balloon catheter coating systems, specialty stent applications, and expanding activity in new medical applications.





Increased 54%, driven by strong demand for balloon catheter coating systems, specialty stent applications, and expanding activity in new medical applications. Electronics: Increased 16%, supported by strong demand for electrically active coatings in diagnostic-related applications.





Increased 16%, supported by strong demand for electrically active coatings in diagnostic-related applications. Alternative/Clean Energy: Declined 19% due to reduced electrolysis demand driven by government policy shifts, partially offset by solar system shipments earlier in the fiscal year.





Product Categories:

In-Line Coating Systems (formerly referred to as Integrated Coating Systems): Increased 91%, driven by shipments of eight high-ASP systems to a solar customer.





(formerly referred to as Integrated Coating Systems): Increased 91%, driven by shipments of eight high-ASP systems to a solar customer. Fluxing Systems: Increased 53%, supported by strong sales in Asia.





Increased 53%, supported by strong sales in Asia. Multi-Axis Systems: Declined due to reduced demand in electrolysis-related applications.





Conference Call Dial-in Information



To participate, please call 1-844-481-2752 or 1-412-317-0668 for international callers at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the Sono-Tek call.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, Events & Presentations | Sono-Tek or at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6cEJqpHo

A replay of the call will be available at 1-855-669-9658 or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, access code 7754993, through June 4, 2026. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website for one year at www.sono-tek.com.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems that are shaping industries and driving innovation worldwide. Our ultrasonic coating systems are used to apply thin films onto parts used in diverse industries including microelectronics, alternative energy, medical devices, advanced industrial manufacturing, and research and development sectors worldwide. Sono-Tek's inroads into the clean energy sector have shown transformative results in next-gen solar cells, fuel cells, green hydrogen generation, and carbon capture applications.

Our product line is rapidly evolving, transitioning from R&D to high-volume production machines with significantly higher average selling prices, showcasing our market leadership and adaptability. Our comprehensive suite of thin film coating solutions and application consulting services are expected to generate unparalleled results for our clients and help some of the world's most promising companies achieve technological breakthroughs and bring them to the market. We strategically deliver our products to customers through a network of direct sales personnel, carefully chosen independent distributors, and experienced sales representatives, ensuring efficient market reach across diverse sectors around the globe.

Our solutions are environmentally friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Our growth strategy is focused on leveraging our innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for our customers’ products and processes. For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Sono-Tek Corporation that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These “forward-looking statements’ are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and our operating plans. They are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could turn out to be significantly different from our expectations and could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions, including political, regulatory, tax, competitive and technological developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products; inflationary and supply chain pressures; continued strength of sales to the medical device and electronics markets; continued private and public funding for the clean energy sector; continued strong demand for Sono-Tek’s suite of thin film coating solutions and application consulting services in the clean energy and other markets; maintenance of order backlog; evolving tariff policies; timely development and market acceptance of new products and continued customer validation of our coating technologies; adequacy of financing; capacity additions, the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; consummation of order proposals; timing of large orders and completion on schedule and on budget; successful transition from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher value subsystems; and realization of first half and annual revenues and profitability within the forecasted ranges of guidance. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For more information:

Sono-Tek Corp.

Stephen J. Bagley

Chief Financial Officer

Ph: (845) 795-2020

info@sono-tek.com

Investor Relations

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

- Financial Tables to follow –





SONO-TEK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS February 28,

2026 February 28,

2025 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,339,403 $ 5,202,361 Marketable securities 7,469,649 6,727,678 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $12,225, respectively) 3,350,953 2,347,764 Inventories 3,923,350 4,474,401 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 743,295 236,261 Total current assets 22,826,650 18,988,465 Land 250,000 250,000 Buildings, equipment, furnishings and leasehold improvements, net 2,173,443 2,610,600 Intangible assets, net 29,791 37,386 Deferred tax asset 1,141,611 1,525,185 TOTAL ASSETS $ 26,421,495 $ 23,411,636 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,038,885 $ 859,483 Accrued expenses 2,227,401 1,718,574 Customer deposits 3,069,743 2,413,195 Income taxes payable 255,398 496,055 Total current liabilities 6,591,427 5,487,307 Deferred tax liability 55,909 132,134 Total Liabilities 6,647,336 5,619,441 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 15,751,153 issued and 15,749,037 outstanding as of February 28, 2025, and 15,750,880 issued and outstanding as of February 29, 2024 157,104 157,512 Additional paid-in capital 10,186,858 10,018,034 Accumulated earnings 9,430,197 7,624,516 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,116 shares - (7,867 ) Total stockholders’ equity 19,774,159 17,792,195 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 26,421,495 $ 23,411,636





SONO-TEK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME February 28,

2026 February 28,

2025 Net Sales $ 20,909,315 $ 20,504,381 Cost of Goods Sold 10,349,373 10,765,362 Gross Profit 10,559,942 9,739,019 Operating Expenses Research and product development 2,553,898 2,724,482 Marketing and selling 3,525,239 3,677,915 General and administrative 2,655,836 2,326,582 Total Operating Expenses 8,734,973 8,728,979 Operating Income 1,824,969 1,010,040 Other Income: Interest and dividend income 443,588 488,504 Net unrealized gain on marketable securities (1,498 ) 35,548 Income before Income Taxes 2,267,059 1,534,092 Income Tax Expense 461,378 260,678 Net Income $ 1,805,681 $ 1,273,414 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.08 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.08 Weighted Average Shares – Basic 15,718,796 15,750,997 Weighted Average Shares – Diluted 15,733,825 15,770,102





SONO-TEK CORPORATION

PRODUCT, MARKET, AND GEOGRAPHIC SALES

(Unaudited)

Product Sales: Twelve Months Ended February 28, % of February 28, % of Change 2026 Total 2025 total $ % Fluxing Systems $ 713,000 3 % $ 467,000 2 % $ 246,000 53 % In-Line Coating Systems 7,070,000 34 % 3,703,000 18 % 3,367,000 91 % Multi-Axis Coating Systems 8,055,000 39 % 10,678,000 52 % (2,623,000 ) (25 %) OEM Systems 1,210,000 6 % 1,484,000 7 % (274,000 ) (18 %) Other 3,861,000 18 % 4,172,000 21 % (311,000 ) (7 %) TOTAL $ 20,909,000 $ 20,504,000 $ 405,000 2 %





Market Sales: Twelve Months Ended February 28, % of February 29, % of Change 2026 Total 2025 total $ % Electronics/Microelectronics $ 6,290,000 30 % $ 5,426,000 27 % $ 864,000 16 % Medical 5,004,000 24 % 3,250,000 16 % 1,754,000 54 % Alternative Energy 7,974,000 38 % 9,838,000 48 % (1,864,000 ) (19 %) Emerging R&D and Other 66,000 0 % 67,000 0 % (1,000 ) (1 %) Industrial 1,575,000 8 % 1,923,000 9 % (348,000 ) (18 %) TOTAL $ 20,909,000 $ 20,504,000 $ 405,000 2 %



