Calian and Cohere Partner to Bring Sovereign AI to Defence Industry

Together the companies will evaluate and integrate secure, scalable AI solutions to support evolving Canadian defence priorities

OTTAWA, Canada, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) and Cohere today announced a collaboration agreement to evaluate and integrate sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) in defence environments. The initiative will focus on applying secure, Canadian-developed enterprise AI to improve decision-making speed, enhance training outcomes and strengthen operational readiness for the Canadian military, allied forces and small to mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) through Calian VENTURES.

The collaboration will apply Cohere‘s secure agentic AI platform, North, within controlled defence environments to explore how sovereign AI can support faster, higher quality operational and training insights. By combining Cohere’s enterprise-grade generative AI capabilities with Calian’s expertise in defence operational readiness and next-gen training, the organizations will collectively assess how AI enhances mission planning, decision support, training effectiveness and operational workflows.

“Defence and security teams need AI they can trust, especially in sovereign, mission-critical defence environments,” said Dave Ferris, Vice President, Global Public Sector, Cohere. “Together, we're pairing our industry-leading AI platform and models with Calian’s deep defence expertise to move beyond evaluation into real-world use, working through data sensitivity, scalability and adoption to enable defence forces to operate with greater operational clarity, precision and tempo.”

The initiative will extend opportunities through Calian VENTURES, enabling Canadian SMEs and partners to access and evaluate AI capabilities—supporting innovation, accelerating adoption and strengthening Canada’s sovereign intellectual property and defence industrial base.

“This collaboration reflects how trusted AI can be integrated into defence environments in a practical and scalable way,” said Chris Pogue, President, Defence and Space, Calian. “By combining Cohere’s best-in-class AI capabilities with Calian’s expertise in operational readiness training and mission support, we are helping organizations improve decision-making, accelerate learning and enhance preparedness for complex operational environments.”

As demand increases for secure, sovereign AI across defence and government, the collaboration positions Calian and Cohere to advance practical, interoperable solutions that support Canada’s defence capabilities, support allied readiness and reinforce sovereign-innovation.

About Cohere Inc.

Cohere, founded 2019, is a security-first enterprise AI leader building foundation models and end-to-end products to solve business problems. We partner with organizations to deliver seamless integration, customization and user-friendly solutions. Our all-in-one platform provides maximum security, privacy and deployment flexibility across clouds, private environments and on-premises. Headquartered in Toronto and San Francisco, Cohere operates additional offices in London, New York, Montreal, Paris, and Seoul, serving customers worldwide.

The company has raised ~$1.6BUSD from strategic tech investors (Nvidia, AMD Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Oracle, Cisco), institutional investors (Radical Ventures, Inovia Capital, PSP Investments, HOOPP, BDC, Nexxus), and AI pioneers including Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, Pieter Abbeel and Raquel Urtasun.

For more information, visit cohere.com

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Inquiries:

Cohere:

press@cohere.com

Calian:

media@calian.com

613-599-8600

Calian Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

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Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.