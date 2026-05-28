Spring-Green Enterprises Promotes Matt Jevne to Chief Technology & Marketing Officer

PLAINFIELD, Ill., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring-Green Enterprises Inc., parent company to the SpringGreen and Pet Butler franchise brands, is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Jevne to Chief Technology & Marketing Officer (CTMO), expanding his leadership role following his time as Vice President of Information Technology.





The newly created CTMO role brings the company’s Marketing and Information Technology departments together under one leadership structure to support continued growth, innovation, and franchise success across the SpringGreen and Pet Butler brands.

Since joining Spring-Green five years ago, Jevne has helped strengthen the organization’s technology infrastructure, improve operational scalability, and lead several key modernization initiatives across the business.

“Matt has been a valuable leader for our organization and has consistently demonstrated strong strategic vision and collaboration across departments,” said Ted Hofer, CEO of Spring-Green Enterprises. “As the needs of the business continue to evolve, we are excited to see Matt step into this expanded leadership role.”

In his new position, Jevne will introduce and oversee the execution of strategic initiatives for both Marketing and Information Technology that will align brand strategy, digital platforms, data capabilities, and technology projects in support of franchise system objectives for SpringGreen and Pet Butler.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited for what’s ahead,” said Jevne. “There is a strong team in place across both departments, and I look forward to continuing to build systems, strategies, and experiences that support the long-term success of our brands and franchise owners.”

About Spring-Green Enterprises Inc.

Spring-Green Enterprises Inc. is the parent company to the SpringGreen and Pet Butler franchise brands and provides marketing, advertising, technology and contact center services to franchise owners of both brands. The franchise platform continues to evolve after being founded in 1977. For more information, visit www.springgreenfranchise.com or www.petbutlerfranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Jen Banike

jbanike@spring-green.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a9d92f8-e0f3-404a-9a82-b60e2d1c5add