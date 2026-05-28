Exodus Brings XO Swap to 90 Million Bitget Wallet Customers

OMAHA, Neb., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus") today announced that Bitget Wallet, one of the world's largest self-custody crypto wallets, has integrated XO Swap to power cross-chain trading for its tens of millions of users. The integration gives Bitget Wallet users access to deeper liquidity, more competitive rates, and faster execution across nearly 100 blockchains.

XO Swap is Exodus' cross-chain swap aggregator, built to give wallets and platforms a single integration point for embedded swaps. It aggregates liquidity from decentralized exchanges, bridges, and market makers across nearly 100 supported networks, routing every trade to the best available price.

"Bitget Wallet's customers expect a swap experience that's proven at scale,” said JP Richardson, CEO and Co-founder of Exodus. “XO Swap was built inside Exodus’ own self-custody wallet and refined over years of real user activity before being brought to partners. That's the standard wallets should expect from their swap infrastructure."

“Users should not have to compare routes, bridge manually, or leave their wallet to find better available pricing on a cross-chain trade,” said Alvin Kan, COO at Bitget Wallet. “By connecting Bitget Wallet Swap with XO Swap, we are expanding our routing and liquidity infrastructure so cross-chain swaps can happen in one tap from a self-custodial wallet.”

Many wallets that offer in-app cross-chain swaps rely on a single liquidity source, which can lead to less competitive rates and fewer routing options for customers. XO Swap aggregates liquidity across the onchain market to provide customers with more competitive rates for their swap transactions.

Bitget Wallet joins a growing roster of platforms that have integrated XO Swap to offer cross-chain swaps to their customers. XO Swap is part of Exodus' enterprise product suite, which gives wallets, exchanges, and platforms a single integration point for embedded crypto swap functionality.

About Exodus

Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to earn rewards, spend, manage, and swap digital assets across borders, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of users through its products built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.

Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure for enterprise platforms serving millions of users through its enterprise product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus is financial software where ownership is the default. For more information, visit exodus.com .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving over 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to swap and earn crypto, and pay in stablecoins with crypto cards . The app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains. For more information, visit https://web3.bitget.com/

Investor Contact

investors@exodus.com

Media Contact

Aubrey Strobel/Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications

exodus@halcyonpr.xyz

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Exodus undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. For a discussion of these and other risks, please refer to Exodus's filings with the SEC.