Winshear Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winshear Metals Corp. (TSX-V: WINS, FRA: 9HR) (“Winshear” or the “Company”) announces that it has changed its auditor from McGovern Hurley LLP (the “Former Auditor”) to Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the “Successor Auditor”). At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of Winshear effective May 27, 2026. Winshear’s Board of Directors appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company’s auditor effective May 27, 2026, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company where the shareholders of the Company will be asked to approve the appointment of the Successor Auditor, as auditor of the Company.

The Company’s audit committee and board of directors approved the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor in place of the Former Auditor. The Former Auditor has not expressed any modified opinion in its audit reports for the period commencing at the beginning of the Company’s two most recent financial years and ending on the date of the Former Auditor’s resignation, and there are no reportable events (as defined in Section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”)) in connection with the change of auditor.

The Company has sent the Notice of Change of Auditor to the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor. The Company has requested the former and successor auditors’ response letters pursuant to Section 4.11 of NI 51-102; if any such letters are not available at the time of this press release, they will be filed on SEDAR+ promptly upon receipt and will be available under the Company’s profile.

About Winshear Metals Corp.

Winshear Metals Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company with a nickel-copper-cobalt project in Scotland (the Portsoy Project) and gold / critical minerals project in Ontario (the Thunder Bay Project).

For more information, please contact Irene Dorsman at +1 (604) 200 7874 or visit www.winshear.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”

Richard D. Williams, CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including whether the private placement will be completed or fully subscribed. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions or beliefs of the Company based upon information currently available to the Company. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the reliability of information prepared and/or published by third parties that are referenced in this press release or was otherwise relied upon by the Company in preparing this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct as actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the general level of global economic activity. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.