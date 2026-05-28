Enjoy a Premium VIP Experience at a Regular Ticket Price Every Wednesday in June

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex is bringing an upgraded twist to midweek routines with the return of its popular VIP Wednesdays. Every Wednesday in June, guests 19+ (or 18+ in Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec) can enjoy elevated movie nights with VIP tickets available at regular ticket prices. Tickets purchased online are subject to the payment of an online booking fee up to $1.50 plus tax.

Designed as an adult-only escape, VIP Cinemas offer an all-in-one experience combining spacious, comfortable seating, in-seat service, delicious dining, handcrafted drinks and the latest movies, without having to leave the auditorium.

Guests can now explore a newly refreshed VIP menu featuring classic movie favourites like popcorn and candy, alongside bold, trendy food and drink offerings. From shareable appetizers and indulgent desserts to handcrafted cocktails and an extensive mocktail lineup, the updated menu offers something for every palate, including:

Dubai Chocolate Milkshake – Decadent vanilla milkshake blended with a pistachio cream, topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a Dubai chocolate square

Our take on the popular Dirty Soda: Diet Coke, lime juice and coconut syrup

Matcha Mojito Mocktail – Refreshing organic matcha with hints of lime and mint

Butterfly Me to the Moon fishbowl – A stunning bright purple cocktail made with Tanqueray gin, butterfly pea flower and lemonade



Vegetable Samosas with mango chutney – perfect for sharing

Whether it’s a spontaneous date night, a well-deserved parents’ night out as the school year wraps up, a catch-up with friends over cocktails or a cozy solo escape, VIP transforms ordinary movie nights into unforgettable nights out.

For more information on VIP Wednesdays, visit cineplex.com/promos/vipwednesdays.

Make sure to follow Cineplex on Instagram (@cineplexmovies), on X (@cineplexmovies) and like it on Facebook (@Cineplex).

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 168 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada’s largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada’s favourite destination for ‘Eats & Entertainment’ (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada’s largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

Media Relations:

Cineplex

PressRoom@Cineplex.com

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