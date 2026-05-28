CMO Council Enters Into Strategic Partnership with Leading Customer Experience Advisory Firm

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council today announced an expanded marketing alliance with Gain Relationship to help global marketing leaders accelerate customer-centric growth through data-driven intelligence, strategic collaboration, and innovative go-to-market frameworks.

Through the alliance, members of both organizations will benefit from expanded access to strategic services, proprietary research, executive-level insights, and collaborative thought leadership initiatives focused on the evolving demands of modern marketing leadership.

As part of the relationship, the CMO Council will provide its members with preferred access to Gain Relationship’s curated intelligence, proprietary research, strategic advisory resources, and customer-centric marketing frameworks, including the company’s 9 Cs Framework. These benefits are designed to help marketing leaders strengthen brand performance, improve customer engagement, optimize media and creative investments, and make more informed, insight-driven business decisions.

To learn more, visit: https://www.cmocouncil.org/thought-leadership/programs/getting-closer-to-your-customer

Gain Relationship will also bring its exclusive insights and data resources to the global membership community of the CMO Council, which includes more than 16,000 senior marketing executives across 110 countries representing approximately $1 trillion in aggregated annual marketing spend.

As an exclusive benefit of the partnership, CMO Council members will receive preferred early access to the Gain Relationship Growth Accelerator — a structured program that helps senior marketing leaders move from strategic insight to measurable execution. The Growth Accelerator combines a 6-week online program built around the 9 Cs Framework with a personalized one-on-one strategy call with Gain Relationship's founding partners, giving members both the system and the support to operationalize customer-centric growth across their organizations.

"The most successful marketing organizations build systems around their customers — not just campaigns," said Margaret Safford, President and Co-Founder of Gain Relationship. "After six interactive workshops bringing together hundreds of senior marketing leaders, we know exactly where the gap between intention and impact lives. This partnership with the CMO Council — combined with an exciting Q3 and Q4 workshop schedule and the launch of our Growth Accelerator — gives us the platform to close that gap at scale."

"CMO Council and Gain Relationship bring together the world's most influential community of marketing leaders with proven frameworks, strategic action plans and hands-on advisory consultancy to put customer centricity at the center of how businesses grow,” added Sophia Agustina, CEO and Co-Founder of Gain Relationship. "In a business world that is constantly changing, we know one thing remains the same — the customer. Through the 9 Cs Customer-Centricity Framework, immersive workshop experiences and our proprietary personalized Growth Accelerator program, we bring marketers together with the peer communities and practical tools to stay closer to their customers — no matter how fast everything else changes. We could not be more energized to do this important work alongside this community!”

Developed to help organizations align strategy with customer-centric execution, the 9 Cs Framework enables brands to create more connected and measurable customer experiences by integrating nine critical business and marketing dimensions: Context, Content, Campaign, Channel, Customer, Conversion, Company, Competitor, and Collaboration.

Together, the two organizations will help marketers tackle issues surrounding:

Customer centricity

Growth in the age of AI

Content Design and Development

Optimizing campaign Effectiveness

Customer Relations and Retention Strategies

Optimizing Go To Market Conversion

“This strategic alliance reinforces the growing importance of customer-centric intelligence and measurable marketing performance,” said Bryan DeRose, Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at the CMO Council. “By combining the global executive reach of the CMO Council with Gain Relationship’s actionable frameworks and data-driven insights, we can help marketers make smarter decisions and drive stronger business outcomes.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping organizations navigate increasing market complexity through research-backed strategies, collaborative learning, and actionable intelligence. Additional information can be found on the CMO Council’s curated ‘Getting Closer to Your Customer’ resource hub.

About The Chief Marketing Officer Council

Marking its 25th Anniversary in 2026, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council is dedicated to high-level knowledge exchange, thought leadership and personal relationship building among senior corporate marketing leaders and brand decision-makers across a wide-range of global industries. The CMO Council’s 16,000+ members control more than $1 trillion in aggregated annual marketing expenditures and run complex, distributed marketing and sales operations worldwide. In total, the CMO Council and its strategic interest communities include over 65,000 global marketing and sales executives in over 110 countries covering multiple industries, segments and markets. Regional chapters and advisory boards are active in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The Council’s strategic interest groups include the Customer Experience Board, Digital Marketing Performance Center, Brand Inspiration Center, Marketing Supply Chain Institute, GeoBranding Center, and the Coalition to Leverage and Optimize Sales Effectiveness (CLOSE). To learn more, visit https://www.cmocouncil.org .

About Gain Relationship

Gain Relationship is a strategic marketing intelligence and customer-centric growth consultancy focused on helping organizations strengthen brand performance, customer engagement, and measurable business outcomes. The company works with marketing leaders to align data, media, creative, customer insights, and go-to-market strategy through its proprietary 9 Cs Framework, a model designed to connect critical dimensions of modern marketing execution and decision-making. Gain Relationship delivers curated research, strategic advisory services, thought leadership programs, and actionable intelligence that enable brands to better understand customer behavior, optimize engagement across channels, and improve marketing effectiveness. By integrating customer voice, competitive intelligence, brand measurement, and cross-functional collaboration, the company helps organizations build more connected and insight-driven marketing operations. Through partnerships with leading industry organizations and executive communities, Gain Relationship supports global marketers in navigating the evolving demands of customer-centric transformation and growth. For more information, visit https://www.gainrelationship.com

