Jay Heller, CEO at K Lab AI, Appointed to VenHub Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today announced the appointment of Jay Heller, Chief Executive Officer of K Lab AI, to its Advisory Board. Mr. Heller brings more than 25 years of capital markets expertise and a track record of guiding some of the world’s most innovative companies through the public markets.





“Jay’s addition to our Advisory Board provides us with significant capital markets strategies expertise that is invaluable as we continue to execute on our growth strategy as a recently listed public company,” said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VenHub. “Jay has helped shepherd thousands of companies through their listings process and early days as a public company and has been at the center of some of the most consequential capital markets transactions of the past two decades. We are very pleased to have him working closely with us as we work to deepen our relationships with the institutional and financial community.”

Heller currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of K Lab AI. Previously, he served as Head of Capital Markets at Nasdaq from 2012, leading a team focused on the facilitation of new listings on the exchange. Under his leadership, the team executed more than 3,000 IPOs and listings, including VenHub’s recent listing on the exchange in January 2026. Prior to his role as Head of Capital Markets, he served as Senior Managing Director at Nasdaq’s Market Intelligence Desk and was Head of Institutional Trading and Sales at American Capital Partners. Earlier in his career, he worked as an equity trader at Pershing and a market maker at NDB Capital Markets, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank.

“VenHub represents exactly the kind of innovative, high-growth company that the public markets are built to support,” said Heller. “I look forward to contributing to the team as they continue to scale their autonomous retail business and engage the broader investment community.”

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference calls or other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company’s objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

VenHub Media and Investor Contact:

Alyssa Barry, Director of VenHub IR / PR

Alyssa@VenHub.com

or

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors

vhub@allianceadvisors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39ecb6a9-4616-441a-af02-cf025a78431e