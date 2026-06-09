VenHub Global Expands Autonomous Retail Platform into Florida

LAS VEGAS, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today announced its expansion into the Florida market through a new commercial deployment with a local operator. The initial rollout will target the Tampa Bay region, representing VenHub’s first “Powered by VenHub” presence in the state.

The expansion reflects VenHub’s broader commercial strategy of enabling local operators to deploy and brand autonomous retail locations using its fully integrated infrastructure platform, bringing enterprise-grade retail technology to high-traffic environments without the labor overhead, shrinkage exposure, or staffing challenges that define conventional retail.

“Florida represents one of the most compelling markets in the country for autonomous retail, driven by its scale, rapid population growth, and persistent labor challenges,” said Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub Global. “Our expansion into the state reflects accelerating demand for a smarter, more resilient retail model. We’re excited to bring a solution that delivers both operational efficiency and a fundamentally better experience for today’s consumer.”

Florida’s Retail Opportunity and Its Labor Challenge

Florida is one of the most active retail markets in the United States. According to the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), Florida ranks third nationally in convenience store count with nearly 9,730(1) locations and added 46(2) new stores in 2025 alone. That growth is happening against a backdrop of persistent labor pressure that continues to impact operators across the state.

Nationwide, the convenience and retail sector generated a record $341.2 billion in in-store foodservice and merchandise sales in 2025, a 1.7% increase over 2024 and the 23rd consecutive year of record inside sales growth, according to NACS(3).

Tampa Bay offers especially strong demographic support for new retail formats. According to the Bureau of Economic and Business Research (BEBR)(4), the market is adding roughly 170 net new residents per day, while Florida's population has grown from 19 million a decade ago to more than 22 million, reinforcing why retail demand continues to outpace available labor across the region.

Tampa specifically reflects this dynamic. The Tampa Bay retail market has recorded some of its highest demand in years, with retail vacancy near historic lows and rents rising to $29.47 per square foot in Q3 2025, according to market data from Colliers(5). At the same time, the region is experiencing ongoing labor shortages across key service sectors. These conditions create a strong foundation for autonomous retail solutions.

Florida's Expansion Outlook

VenHub expects to deploy its initial Florida locations in 2026, with a multi-unit rollout planned across the Tampa Bay region for multiple stores in Q4/early 2027. Site selection is currently underway, focused on high-foot-traffic environments underserved by traditional staffed retail formats.

The timing also aligns with broader category growth. Verified Market Reports(6) estimates the unmanned retail convenience store market was valued at $2.91 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $25.0 billion by 2034, representing a 24.0% CAGR over the forecast period.

The Florida expansion is part of VenHub's broader 2026 commercial plan targeting the deployment of Smart Stores across the United States through enterprise and operator partnerships. The state's demographic growth, tourism activity, and retail demand position it as a key market for long-term expansion.

What “Powered by VenHub” Means for Operators

The “Powered by VenHub” model allows operators to build branded retail footprints without developing in-house retail infrastructure or operations teams. VenHub provides the hardware, software platform, maintenance, and operational intelligence required to run each location.

VenHub’s SaaS platform, HubOps, delivers real-time inventory visibility, remote monitoring, store performance analytics, and operational controls through a centralized dashboard. The platform is designed to manage key retail functions such as inventory accuracy, restocking alerts, exception handling, and performance tracking.

VenHub also provides a tiered maintenance and support model, including field service, technical support, preventative maintenance, parts coverage, and rapid-response service, reducing operational risk for deployment partners.

Operators interested in deploying VenHub Smart Stores or exploring partnership opportunities can contact VenHub at partnerships@venhub.com.

Sources:

(1) 2026 NACS/NIQ TDLinx Convenience Store Count

(2) CSP Daily News: 2026 NACS/NIQ TDLinx Convenience Store Count

(3) NACS State of the Industry Summit

(4) Bureau of Economics and Business Research (BEBR).

(5) Tampa Bay Business & Wealth

(6) Unmanned Retail Convenience Store Market Growth Outlook 2035

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference calls or other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company’s objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

VenHub Media and Investor Contact:

Alyssa Barry, Director of VenHub IR / PR

Alyssa@VenHub.com

or

Richard Land, Alliance Advisors

vhub@allianceadvisors.com